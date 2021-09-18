The story behind Mario’s Italian Lemonade as it closes for the season, marking the end of summer in Chicago

Barbara Gage scoops out her orange-banana combo from Mario's Italian Lemonade on Taylor Street in Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood on Sept. 16, 2021. Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune

Summer starts to end in Chicago when Mario’s Italian Lemonade says it’s closing for the season.

“I like closing on a nice hot day,” said Mario “Skip” DiPaolo, 77. He co-owns the iconic Italian ice stand in the historic Little Italy neighborhood with his wife and three children. “I want you to remember the last lemonade you had when it was hot outside.”

This year, the last day comes Sunday.

DiPaolo likes to close around Sept. 15. That’s the date his father, Mario G. DiPaolo, died in 1984. Father and son started the business together around 1954.

“That’s the first year we actually went outside,” DiPaolo said. “For a year or two, we sold it inside my dad’s store. But then, to keep me busy when I was 6 years old, they got me a pushcart with a machine that you turned by hand. I sold it outside in front of his store where he could keep an eye on me.”

The original recipe has stayed the same.

“It’s just a mixture of sugar, lemons and water, made in a machine with lots of love,” DiPaolo said. “Lemonade was just a squish cup and 2 cents. People would give me a nickel, dime or quarter and tell me, ‘Keep the change.’ For a kindergarten kid, I was doing OK.”

The stand was built in stages.

“They tore down the stairs and put up what’s our counter now,” DiPaolo said. “The following year, he put a roof on because when it rained, we’d all get wet.”

The year after that, his father put windows in, because when they closed, all the kids in the neighborhood would jump over the counter and steal the lemonade that was left.

“We modernized it somewhat, but the structure is pretty much the original,” DiPaolo said. “The windows are what my grandfather and uncle made, but I restored them. There’s a lot of history there.”

The menu of Italian ice has grown over 67 years. You’ll still find the original flavor, which transforms liquid lemonade into its final, silky frozen form, with lemon rind and occasional seeds in your cup. Ripe, seasonal peach has become perhaps the most coveted.

I’ve been going since high school at St. Ignatius, a block away by an old shortcut. Back then, we bypassed the legendary Italian beef at Al’s Beef, across the street from Mario’s, for terrible pizza at now-closed student hangout Papa Charlie’s nearby. At least we knew enough to get Italian ice, and the smart kids mixed at least two flavors.

Last year, Mario’s opened up a month later than usual, and closed a little sooner. This year has been pretty good, DiPaolo said.

“I painted lemons on the concrete that are 6 feet apart,” DiPaolo said. “It’s kind of hard to go out there and police all that, but I have to say the customers are pretty good. I really haven’t had too many problems with anybody waiting in line or saying it’s taking too long, or whatever.”

Plus it has always been an outdoor counter only with no seating. That’s one thing when it’s hot, but something else when it’s cold.

“I actually shoveled snow in front of the stand before we opened back up one year, which makes me happy,” DiPaolo said. “I like opening back up on a nice, cool day, hopefully raining and snowing even.

“Because as soon as we open, we get bombarded with all the die-hards that have been waiting six months for lemonade,” he said. “And if we’ve hired new people, they’re all a little green. They don’t have too many whiskers yet.”

You can order Italian ice ($3 for a small, 7-ounce cup to $110 for a 5-gallon party bucket) in person for takeout only until Sunday evening, while it lasts.

“We’ll just put the sign on the window,” DiPaolo said. “‘Thank you. Closed for the season. Reopen May 1.’”

Mario’s Italian Lemonade, 1068 W. Taylor St., marioslemonade.com

