Yuma, AZ

Travel with Terri to Yuma, Arizona, the sunniest city on Earth!

By Terri Guthrie
The Cross Timbers Gazette
The Cross Timbers Gazette
 6 days ago
Yuma is a hidden jewel! It’s nestled halfway between Phoenix, Arizona, and San Diego, California and just 12 miles north of the Mexican border. It’s also home to the Marine Corps Air Station that houses thousands of Marines and their families. And from January to March – the Yuma population nearly doubles with sun-seeking snowbirds. Word has gotten out about this beautiful southwestern Arizona city. Yes, it has earned the title for being the “Sunniest City on Earth” because they have sunny skies 91 percent of the year. The average summer temperatures range from 76°F to 106°F, usually cooling down for pleasant nights. The average winter temperatures range from 41°F to 68°F with an average of only three inches of rain annually.

