UW trustees extend mask policy; 78 active cases reported Friday among students, staff
CASPER, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees voted Friday to extend its existing mask requirements with additional exceptions, UW announced. Masks will continue to be required inside most facilities where 6-foot social distancing isn’t possible, UW said. The trustees cited Albany County’s “moderate-high” COVID-19 transmission level status by the Wyoming Department of Health as well as the policy’s efficacy in staving off a major spike at the beginning of the school year, in extending the policy.oilcity.news
