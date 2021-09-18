CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Headie One Drops “Beggars Can’t Be Choosers” Ahead Of ‘Too Loyal… For My Own Good’ Mixtape

By Niall Smith
Complex
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeadie One is easily one of the hardest-working acts in British music. Just a couple of weeks ago, the Tottenham native blessed us with the single “2 Chains”, but never one to rest on his laurels, the drill star is back with a new one in “Beggars Can’t Be Choosers”.

hotnewhiphop.com

Lakeyah Drops "5500 Degrees KeyMix" Ahead Of DJ Drama Mixtape Release

Lakeyah recently announced her third project, a DJ Drama-hosted mixtape that's set to release on September 24. This follows the release of her debut album Time's Up and subsequent mixtape In Due Time. The Milwaukee rapper has clearly been busy — her last project is only five months old. A new face in the rap scene, Lakeyah was included on XXL's 2021 Freshmen Class, a list of up and coming rappers that has famously featured artists like Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Chance the Rapper, and Megan Thee Stallion in the past.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Nas X Drops “MONTERO,” Twitter Can’t Help But Fall In Love With It

After months of shocking the Internet with provocative post after provocative post, Lil Nas X has finally released his debut studio album, MONTERO. The 22-year-old first rose to fame with the song “Old Town Road” back in 2018 and has since made a name for himself in the music industry.
MUSIC
Complex

Myles Lloyd Returns With Honest R&B Track “Down Under”

Myles Lloyd is back with another R&B song, and this time he’s not asking for recognition and respect, but telling the world it’s what he’s owed. Over a trappy beat, he sings about stepping up to take what’s his. It’s about moving from the passenger seat to the driver’s seat, taking control of your destiny. He’s completely honest about his ambition when he sings: “Gotta stay in my zone.”
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Damon Albarn Shares Live Rendition of Iceland-Inspired ‘Royal Morning Blue’

Damon Albarn has shared a live version of his new song “Royal Morning Blue,” a track from the Blur/Gorillaz frontman’s upcoming solo album The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows. The track, like Albarn’s new album, was inspired by the singer’s view of Iceland from the piano where he wrote the LP. “That’s why the song opens with ‘Rain turning into snow,’ because it’s that moment, that feeling. In all the darkness that we have experienced, that was such a beautiful, positive thing,” Albarn said of the song in a statement. Originally planned as an orchestral work about Iceland’s landscapes, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows transformed into an 11-song album during Albarn’s pandemic time in Iceland, where he recorded the album. Albarn previously performed the track — as well as previous singles “Polaris” and “Particles” — live during his set on the Glastonbury livestream this summer. The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, his first solo LP since 2014’s Everyday Robots, arrives November 12th via Transgressive Records. The limited-edition CD version will be accompanied by a 20-minute piece, “Huldufólk,” featuring themes from the record.
MUSIC
Complex

Sheff G Drops New Song and Video “Drum Dummy” to Celebrate Birthday

Sheff G has released a new song called “Drum Dummy” along with its animated, reflective music video in honor of his 23rd birthday, which he is unfortunately spending behind bars. “Although currently incarcerated, Sheff wanted to share this song to thank his fans for supporting him during this time,” reads...
MUSIC
Complex

Kojey Radical Enlists Lex Amor For Battle-Ready Jam “War Outside”

A renaissance man in the truest form, MOBO-nominated rapper, spoken word poet and creative director Kojey Radical can seemingly turn his hand to any medium. Fortunately, fans can rest assured his debut album is on the way, and his Lex Amor-assisted single, “War Outside”, is the first taste of what’s to be expected from the East End native’s first long-play.
FIFA
Complex

Zack Bia Shares “Summer Through My Eyes (VMD Vol. 1)”

Multi-hyphenate Zack Bia, who hosted one of the biggest Instagram Live parties of 2020’s COVID-19 lockdown, has shared a new video chronicling his summer. “Summer Through My Eyes (VMD vol. 1)” features appearances from director Cole Bennett (who also hosts a portion) and Jack Harlow, the video showcases what the pandemic’s hottest DJ has been up to now that restrictions have loosened. The title of the video implies that Bia will routinely upload new vlog-like content as part of his Visual Memory Database.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Morray Drops Smooth New Song “Bad Situations”

North Carolina’s Morray continues his rise to fame with his slick new single “Bad Situations.”. The emotional track sees Morray flaunt his vocal talents, riding a line somewhere between rapping and singing in the verses, then belting out the chorus. The song is Morray’s second new release since he dropped Street Sermons earlier this year, following “Mime,” which appeared on the Madden 22 soundtrack.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

CKay’s ‘Love Nwantinti’ Took Over TikTok — But He’s Only Now Getting Full Credit

One night in early September, a friend of Chukwuka Ekweani sent him a clip of his song “Love Nwantiti” being used in a TikTok challenge. The friend told him he thought the sound would be huge on the app, but Ekweani — a Nigerian emo-Afrobeats singer-songwriter and producer who performs as CKay — didn’t take that predicition seriously. “‘Love Nwantiti’ [had already] blown up in Nigeria and many other countries last year,” the 26-year-old tells Rolling Stone. “So I didn’t expect it to blow up all over again. Thankfully, I was wrong. She showed it to me again two days...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Complex

Gunna Enlists Future for New Single “Too Easy”

A month after dropping “9 Times Outta 10,” Gunna has teamed up with frequent collaborator Future for their hard-hitting new single “Too Easy.” The track arrives with some complementary video game-themed visuals, above. Showcasing their chemistry, the two effortlessly glide over the skittering, frenetic production. Some of their notable collabs...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Little Brother Boycotts ABB Records’ Reissue Of ‘The Minstrel Show’ Album

Fans rejoiced when Little Brother’s classic 2005 album, The Minstrel Show, was re-issued by ABB Records, earlier this month. However, group members Phonte Coleman and Big Rapper Pooh are boycotting the re-release and also urging fans not to purchase or stream their 2003 debut album, The Listening, due to a lack of compensation. On Tuesday (Sept. 21), Rapper Big Pooh revealed his discontent over ABB’s re-issue of The Minstrel Show via a social media post, noting that the move was made without their knowledge or permission. He also claims that the group have not been paid in full for their work on...
MUSIC
Complex

KILLY Drops ‘KILLSTREAK 2’ Deluxe f/ AJ Tracey, Benjy Mane, a4, and More

After returning from a hiatus to drop his mixtape KILLSTREAK 2 this summer, Toronto rap outlier KILLY isn’t taking his foot off the gas. Today, he unleashes the deluxe version of the tape and announces a Canadian tour. The updated offering expands of KILLSTREAK 2’s highly flammable tracklist with new...
MUSIC
Variety

The Fugees’ Pop-Up Reunion Concert Wows New York Crowd — After a Three-Hour Wait

Although rumors about a Fugees reunion tour had been bubbling for days before it was actually announced on Tuesday, the news still made a splash: a multi-date international tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of the group’s galvanizing 1996 album “The Score” would be starting in a matter of weeks (see dates here), and would be officially introduced the next night at a pop-up show in New York at a location to be announced. And indeed, the group — Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel — and a big backing band did perform at the Roof at Pier 17 in a...
MUSIC
Complex

Westside Gunn Delivers B Side of ‘HWH8: Sincerely Adolf’ f/ Tyler, the Creator, 2 Chainz, and More

Westside Gunn has unleashed the second half of his Hitler Wears Hermes project Sincerely Adolf. The B Side arrives less than a month after the Griselda founder delivered Side A of the album. He initially told fans the second part would hit streaming services at the beginning of September; however, he decided to delay the release at the request of another artist.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Niv Ariel drops the hot new single “Can’t Stop”

Niv Ariel has surprised everyone yet again with the release of his new single “Can’t Stop” The song has gone viral, and it can be found all over the internet. It consistently breaks streaming records all across the world. When you listen to Niv’s music, it’s evident that he knows...
MUSIC
Complex

Stream Alina Baraz’s New EP ‘Sunbeam’

As promised, Alina Baraz is back with new music. On Friday, the singer-songwriter came through with her Sunbeam EP, her first project release since her 2020 debut album, It Was Divine. The project spans four tracks, including the previously released cut “Alone With You,” which marked her first song since inking a deal with Steve Stoute’s UnitedMasters.
MUSIC

