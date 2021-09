Stop being selfish if you want to be part of society. A caring mother and her child both wear face masks and use hand sanitizer.Photo by Gustavo Fring from Pexels. Death, taxes, and sick days are all a part of life, but dying from COVID-19 doesn’t have to be. Yet despite all the germs they could be spreading, some people still won’t wear a mask to help protect themselves and others from getting sick. They want to stand out from the crowd and to show that they aren’t afraid to get COVID-19 germs.

