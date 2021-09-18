CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bears vs. Bengals: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Season Records: Chicago 8-8; Cincinnati 4-11-1 The Chicago Bears will take on the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at home. Chicago is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight. Last week,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 1

Related
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Q&A: Will Matt Nagy tailor the offense for rookie QB Justin Fields? Why haven’t the tight ends been more involved? And is there a solution at nickel cornerback?

With the Chicago Bears coming off their first victory of the season and Justin Fields expected to make his first NFL start Sunday in Cleveland, there’s plenty to talk about in Brad Biggs’ weekly Bears mailbag. How likely is Matt Nagy to modify the offense to fit his new quarterback? Lessons learned from Mitch Trubisky or same old Matt? — @bearingdowngirl With everything pointing to Justin ...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Chicago Tribune

Justin Fields will make his 1st NFL start Sunday when the Chicago Bears play the Browns in Cleveland

Naming rookie Justin Fields the starting quarterback for Week 3 wasn’t in the Chicago Bears’ plans, but Andy Dalton’s left knee injury forced the team’s hand. Matt Nagy took the unusual step of meeting with the media Wednesday at Halas Hall — the coach usually doesn’t speak on Wednesdays — to announce the decision three days after a 20-17 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier ...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears players must learn to celebrate wisely with taunting penalties on the rise in the NFL: ‘It’s a fine line right now. You don’t know if you can be happy.’

The Chicago Bears had stopped the Cincinnati Bengals on third down Sunday at Soldier Field when Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase dropped a pass with cornerback Kindle Vildor covering him closely. Bears players were pumped to end the Bengals’ first drive, and safety Tashaun Gipson showed it by leaning down slightly over Chase and clapping his hands. Then came the flag, a 15-yard penalty and ...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Tv Streaming#Tv Channel#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Los Angeles Rams#The Minnesota Vikings#Rb Joe Mixon#Fox Online#Cbs Sports App Odds
FanSided

The Jets should trade for Sam Darnold right now

Without debate, the New York Jets must trade for Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold. Leave it up to the New York Jets to make another GOB Bluth-level huge mistake by trading away Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers and then drafting Zach Wilson No. 2 overall out of BYU. Done...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Rob Gronkowski’s resurgence illustrated with incredible stat

Rob Gronkowski’s 2021 season is off to an incredible start. How incredible? It has seen him accomplish a feat he hadn’t done in nearly a decade. Gronkowski caught a pair of touchdowns in the first half of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The tight end had one two-touchdown game in 2020, but has already started 2021 by pulling off the feat in back-to-back games.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy