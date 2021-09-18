What channel is Texas vs. Rice?

Good morning. Breakfast is served. It's Saturday, Sept. 18 — Texas hosts Rice tonight and the Cowboys (Chargers) and Texans (Browns) are both on the road tomorrow. "A FRESH START" is how we headlined our Sept. 4 game day advance story setting up Texas' season opener with Louisiana, a tip of the cap to both new head coach Steve Sarkisian and also to redshirt freshman Hudson Card, who was making his first career start. We could have gone with the same headline today — because now it's veteran backup Casey Thompson who's making his first start tonight.

FOOTBALL ・ 6 DAYS AGO