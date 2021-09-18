CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

What channel is Texas vs. Rice?

By Taylor Estes
247Sports
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Longhorns are back at home this weekend as Texas (1-1) hosts Rice (0-2) in the final non-conference game of the season. Texas enters Saturday's game as a 26-point favorite over Rice, according to Caesars Sportsbook. First-year head coach Steve Sarkisian made a big move this week when he announced junior quarterback Casey Thompson will get his first career start against the Owls in place of redshirt freshman QB Hudson Card. The decision to start Thompson came after Card and the offense struggled to get rolling in the Week 2 loss to Arkansas.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Texas to start QB Casey Thompson vs. Rice

Junior Casey Thompson jumped Hudson Card on the depth chart and was named the starting quarterback for Texas on Monday. Head coach Steve Sarkisian made the move official as the Longhorns work to move past a 40-21 loss to Arkansas on Saturday and prepare for Rice. "I think it will...
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

Horns247 Staff Predictions: Texas vs. Rice

Texas is back on its home turf this weekend as the Longhorns look to bounce back from the embarrassing road loss to Arkansas when Rice heads to Austin for Saturday night’s 7 p.m. kickoff. As of Thursday afternoon, the Longhorns are a 26-point favorite over the Owls in the final non-conference game of the regular season. The Horns247 staff delivers their final game predictions ahead of Saturday’s matchup between Texas and Rice.
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

Live game updates: Texas vs. Rice

AUSTIN, Texas — The Longhorns will look to bounce back from their loss to Arkansas last weekend when Texas hosts Rice Saturday night. As of Saturday afternoon, the Longhorns are 26-point favorites over the Owls, according to Caesars Sportsbook odds. First-year head coach Steve Sarkisian will have a chance to wrap up non-conference action with a winning record if his Longhorns can handle business Saturday night against Rice.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
City
Rice, TX
City
Austin, TX
State
Arkansas State
expressnews.com

Texas vs. Rice: 5 things to watch

AUSTIN — The pounding Texas took last Saturday in Razorback Stadium triggered the first real dilemma of the fledgling Steve Sarkisian era: Stick with Hudson Card, or give Casey Thompson his shot?. Sarkisian opted for the latter in the wake of the Longhorn’s 40-21 loss to Arkansas. So the junior...
TEXAS STATE
hookem.com

Breakfast with Bevo: Texas vs. Rice offers Thompson his first start, Horns a fresh start,

Good morning. Breakfast is served. It's Saturday, Sept. 18 — Texas hosts Rice tonight and the Cowboys (Chargers) and Texans (Browns) are both on the road tomorrow. "A FRESH START" is how we headlined our Sept. 4 game day advance story setting up Texas' season opener with Louisiana, a tip of the cap to both new head coach Steve Sarkisian and also to redshirt freshman Hudson Card, who was making his first career start. We could have gone with the same headline today — because now it's veteran backup Casey Thompson who's making his first start tonight.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Bloomgren
Person
Roger Wallace
arkansasfight.com

Arkansas vs. Texas Football: Time, TV channel, how to watch, storylines

Odds: Texas (-6) Time: 6 p.m. CT, Saturday Sept. 11. •Arkansas will be without fourth year linebacker Bumper Pool due to a targeting penalty during the fourth quarter of last weeks victory over Rice. Arkansas will only have two of their starters available for the first half so a fresh Pool will be ready to lay the wood and fly sideline to sideline at his Will position.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#American Football#Longhorns#Caesars Sportsbook#Longhorn Network Lrb#Gameday#Texas Gameday Final#Salt N Pepa Live
LonghornCountry

Who's The Owl's Starter?: Rice Offensive Players to Watch Vs Texas

Tune-up games are a natural part of any college football season. For Texas, they'll be playing in one the week before their first Big 12 outing. Texas returns home to Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium to face Rice in Week 3. The last time they played at home, they looked the part of a top 25 team with a 38-17 victory over then-No. 23 Louisiana.
TEXAS STATE
elpasoheraldpost.com

UTEP set to return to the pitch at home Thursday vs Rice; Sunday at North Texas

The UTEP soccer team (2-5) will open up Conference USA action with two games this week. The Miners will play host to No. 20 Rice (6-1-1) at University Field at 7 p.m. MT Thursday before wrapping up the week at (RV) North Texas (5-1-2) at 12 p.m. MT Sunday. Both the Owls and the Mean Green have just one loss on the season, and they have a combined record of 11-2-3 on the year.
TEXAS STATE
chatsports.com

Texas Football: 3 key visiting prospects this weekend vs. Rice

Texas Football (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Some big news has come about for both the 2022 and 2023 Texas football recruiting classes ahead of the final game of the non-conference schedule for the regular season. Texas is set to get some big visitors on campus this weekend as new head coach Steve Sarkisian and his squad take on the Rice Owls out of the Conference-USA at home on the night of Sep. 18.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Texas Football: Jahdae Barron, Troy Omeire out with injury vs. Rice

Jahdae Barron, Texas Football Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports. Coming off a bad loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks and head coach Sam Pittman last weekend, Texas football and new head coach Steve Sarkisian will be looking to rebound in a well-timed matchup with the Rice Owls out of Conference-USA. Texas gets Rice in the final non-conference game of the regular season, at home on the night of Sep. 18.
TEXAS STATE
College Football News

Texas vs Rice Prediction, Game Preview

Texas vs Rice prediction and game preview. – Sign up and stream college football all season long on ESPN+. Rice hasn’t been able to get the offense going, and there hasn’t been much fun in losses to Arkansas and Houston, but it really is a decent team that should be far more dangerous as the season goes on.
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

247Sports

28K+
Followers
243K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy