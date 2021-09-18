What channel is Texas vs. Rice?
The Longhorns are back at home this weekend as Texas (1-1) hosts Rice (0-2) in the final non-conference game of the season. Texas enters Saturday's game as a 26-point favorite over Rice, according to Caesars Sportsbook. First-year head coach Steve Sarkisian made a big move this week when he announced junior quarterback Casey Thompson will get his first career start against the Owls in place of redshirt freshman QB Hudson Card. The decision to start Thompson came after Card and the offense struggled to get rolling in the Week 2 loss to Arkansas.247sports.com
