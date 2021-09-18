CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in serious trouble?

By Mark Cannizzaro
New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWas it merely “just one game’’ and merely “one of those days?’’ Or was it a case of bad karma?. Was the Packers’ stunning season-opening 38-3 loss to the Saints an aberration from a team that finished each of the past two seasons 13-3? Or did it represent one step closer to the end of quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ brilliant run in Green Bay, after his bizarre offseason of discontent, during which he leaked claims he would never play another game in a Packers uniform?

dave b
6d ago

Aaron rodgers does not play defense but apparently neither do any other packers. the entire team was awful.

