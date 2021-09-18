Are Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in serious trouble?
Was it merely “just one game’’ and merely “one of those days?’’ Or was it a case of bad karma?. Was the Packers’ stunning season-opening 38-3 loss to the Saints an aberration from a team that finished each of the past two seasons 13-3? Or did it represent one step closer to the end of quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ brilliant run in Green Bay, after his bizarre offseason of discontent, during which he leaked claims he would never play another game in a Packers uniform?nypost.com
