During a conversation with Demi Lovato on 4D with Demi Lovato, Hailey Bieber opened up to the podcast host about navigating her high-profile marriage in the public eye. As Demi asked Bieber about dating and marrying the “Peaches” singer, the 4D host pondered where Hailey finds resilience. Bieber explained to Lovato, “I think one of the biggest things you have to know what the truth is behind everything. You know there are so many narratives that float around about me, about him, about us together.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO