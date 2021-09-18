CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Jets vs. Patriots: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Season Records: New York 2-14; New England 7-9 The New York Jets are home on Sunday, but with the point spread against them by 6 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. New York and the New England Patriots will face off in an AFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium. The Jets have not won a single game against New England in their most recent matchups, going 0-10 since November of 2016.

