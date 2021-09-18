Watch Jets vs. Patriots: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots did not have Kyle Van Noy or Trent Brown for their Week 2 win over the Jets. But it’s looking likely that both of those players will be back for New England in the team’s Week 3 tilt against the Saints. Both Van Noy and Brown were back on the practice field for the Patriots on Wednesday, the team’s first of three practices this week. Van Noy was a full participant, while Brown was one of two players limited during the session: DID NOT PARTICIPATE LB Matt Judon, Knee LIMITED AVAILABILITY T Trent Brown, Calf RB Damien Harris, Finger FULL AVAILABILITY LB Kyle...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO