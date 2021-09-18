CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colts vs. Rams: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrent Records: Los Angeles 1-0; Indianapolis 0-1 Last Season Records: Indianapolis 11-5; Los Angeles 10-6 The Indianapolis Colts may be playing at home again on Sunday, but the experts are forecasting a 3.5-point defeat. They will square off against the Los Angeles Rams at 1 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis will be seeking to avenge the 46-9 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 10 of 2017.

Indiana State
Matthew Stafford
Carson Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
Indianapolis Colts
Seattle Seahawks
Chicago Bears
NFL
Football
Sports
NFL

