MLB

Rays place Kevin Kiermaier on COVID-19-related injured list

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 6 days ago
The Rays indicated Kevin Kiermaier has not tested positive for COVID-19 by noting he was placed on the list due to “general illness/symptoms.” [ JOSE JUAREZ | Associated Press ]

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays placed centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier on the COVID-19-related injured list Saturday afternoon and called up reliever Joey Krehbiel, a Seminole High product.

The Rays indicated Kiermaier has not tested positive for COVID-19 by noting he was placed on the list due to “general illness/symptoms.” There is no minimum stay required on the COVID list.

Kiermaier was removed from Friday’s game, somewhat surprisingly, in the sixth inning for right-handed hitter Manuel Margot against right-handed reliever Drew Hutchison.

After the game, manager Kevin Cash said, “KK has been under the weather; he’s been scuffling a little bit, just not feeling well. Just felt like at that point ... let’s get him out of the ballgame. But we’ll continue to check on him.”

It should be noted Kiermaier was seen in the dugout after being taken out of the game, so he apparently was not removed specifically for COVID concerns.

Krehbiel signed with the Rays as a minor-league free agent and has had a solid season at Triple-A Durham with a 4.19 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 43 innings over 44 outings. Krehbiel was added to the 40-man roster, as Kiermaier’s placement on the COVID list temporarily takes him off to open a spot.

