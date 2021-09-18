CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

4 reasons why Bowen Yang will become first ‘SNL’ featured player to win Emmy

By Kevin Jacobsen
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ayRqm_0c0LqehT00

Few sketch performers have had the kind of meteoric rise of Bowen Yang in his first two seasons as a performer on “ Saturday Night Live .” The actor came out of the gate strong with a slew of memorable characters like Chen “Trade Daddy” Ciao and impressions of Kim Jong-un and Andrew Yang . He has also made a huge mark on Weekend Update, appearing in two of the most memorable segments of this past season, as himself to discuss anti-Asian violence in America and, mere weeks later, as the iceberg that sunk the Titanic. This versatility helped Yang become the first “SNL” featured player nominated for an Emmy . Here are four reasons why I believe Yang has a strong chance of making history again by being the first featured player who will win an Emmy.

SEE Maya Rudolph wins 2nd guest Emmy for ‘SNL,’ becomes first person in 20 years to repeat in category

1. He’s having a moment

Since the change in voting in the 2010s, the Emmys have rewarded actors with buzz, those who are capturing the attention of TV watchers, and it’s hard to argue that Yang had many people talking throughout the 2020-21 TV season. Both the iceberg and anti-Asian violence monologue moments made headlines the day after they aired. Yang’s idiosyncrasies and unique perspective as a performer have helped him stand out among the 20-player cast at “SNL,” amassing the kind of positive attention that Kate McKinnon received as she grew in prominence, leading to back-to-back Emmy wins in 2016 and 2017.

2. Voters still love “SNL”

Even after 46 seasons, “Saturday Night Live” has not slowed down in collecting dozens of Emmy nominations every year. Actors are especially loving the show, showering the NBC variety series with five nominations for its cast and six more for guest hosts. While no cast members have won a supporting category since McKinnon in 2017, “SNL” already made a killing at this year’s Creative Arts Emmys with seven wins, the most for the show since 2018. That positive sentiment may continue into the main telecast, helping Yang and his fellow nominated castmates.

SEE 2021 Creative Arts Emmy winners: Full list of winners in all 93 categories [UPDATING LIVE]

3. The configuration of nominees in Best Comedy Supporting Actor may help

Best Comedy Supporting Actor this year has four actors from “Ted Lasso” and two from “SNL.” Those who believe in vote-splitting would naturally gravitate to Carl Clemons-Hopkins (“Hacks”) or Paul Reiser (“The Kominsky Method”) as beneficiaries, but neither has the kind of buzz typically required to win this category. If voters feel that there isn’t a clear frontrunner among the “Ted Lasso” guys, that leaves Yang and his castmate Kenan Thompson as potential winners. While Thompson has put in decades on “SNL,” many would argue that Yang had a far more memorable season this year.

4. He’s laugh-out-loud funny

Even looking past the history-making potential of his win — he would also be the first gay male “SNL” player to win an Emmy and the first of Asian descent — Yang can, most importantly, make you laugh out loud. Not every featured player finds their groove as quickly as Yang did, and his confidence as a performer and writer, having penned most of his sketches, is infectious, as evidenced by the loud response he tends to get from the live audience at Studio 8H. When you look at Comedy Supporting Actor winners of the 21st century, there are over-the-top performers ( Sean Hayes, Eric Stonestreet ) and those whose humor comes from sharply-observed witticisms ( David Hyde Pierce, Dan Levy ), and Yang manages to fall into both categories, which should make him a huge threat to make history at Sunday’s Emmys.

PREDICT the 2021 Emmy winners through September 19

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs . Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

Comments / 0

Related
Marconews.com

‘SNL’ hosts Maya Rudolph, Dave Chappelle win guest actor Emmy honors at creative arts awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Claire Foy, Courtney B. Vance, Maya Rudolph and Dave Chappelle won guest actor Emmys at Sunday’s creative arts awards ceremony. On the drama series side, Foy was honored for “The Crown” and her reprisal of Queen Elizabeth II, the role that won her a lead actress Emmy in 2018. Vance won for his part in “Lovecraft Country,” which was canceled after one season.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Mj Rodriquez, Bowen Yang, Samira Wiley among Emmys’ LGBTQ nominees

When the Emmy Awards air Sunday, it could be a night of firsts for LGBTQ performers and producers. In July, Mj Rodriguez became the first transgender actor nominated for an Emmy as a series lead. For three seasons, Rodriguez played ​​Blanca, the HIV-positive mother of the drag ball House of Evangelista in the 1980s-set “Pose” from Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys: Hannah Waddingham Screams With Joy Over ‘Ted Lasso’ Supporting Actress Comedy Win

Hannah Waddingham took home the Emmy Award for supporting actress in a comedy series during the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards for her role on Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso. Waddingham beat out fellow nominees Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live), Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant) and her Ted Lasso co-star Juno Temple. As she took the stage to accept her award, Waddingham screamed out in celebration of her first Emmy win as her fellow nominees and award show attendees cheered. The British actress then thanked her Ted Lasso co-star Jason Sudeikis, telling...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Rudolph
Person
Andrew Yang
Person
Sean Hayes
Person
Paul Reiser
Person
Bowen Yang
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Eric Stonestreet
Footwear News

Bowen Yang Shines in Towering Platform Heels and Tailored Tuxedo for 2021 Emmys Awards

Bowen Yang arrived at the 2021 Emmy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles in high-shine fashion. The “Saturday Night Live” star — who’s nominated for best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series — hit the red carpet in a slim-fitting black tuxedo by Zegna. The two-piece set featured pointed silk lapels, as well as a sharp white shirt, black tie and white pocket square. Yang’s dapper ensemble was complete with an edgy single silver hoop earring and ring, as well as a dazzling floral Tiffany & Co. brooch. For footwear, Yang stunned in a pair of silver platform ankle boots by Syro....
LOS ANGELES, CA
HuffingtonPost

Bowen Yang Sparkles On Emmys Red Carpet In Silver Platform Heels

Bowen Yang brought a flash of disco style to the 2021 Emmy Awards with some truly out-of-this-world footwear. The “Saturday Night Live” star turned up to Sunday’s ceremony in a double-breasted Zegna suit accessorized with a floral Tiffany & Co. brooch. The highlight of his look, however, was a pair of sparkling silver platform heels, designed by New York-based brand Syro. The label is a favorite for queer celebrities.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GoldDerby

‘Saturday Night Live’ October guest hosts for ‘SNL’ Season 47: Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek, Jason Sudeikis

NBC announced the first four guest hosts and musical guests for Season 47 of “Saturday Night Live” on Wednesday. Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis will each be making their first appearances on “SNL” as guest hosts. In addition to the traditional broadcast airing, the show will also livestream on Peacock at 11:30 p.m. ET; 8:30 p.m. PT. Wilson hosts the premiere on October 2 with musical guest Kacey Musgraves (second appearance). He recently had the new Disney+ series “Loki” and stars in the film “The French Dispatch” on October 22. Kardashian West hosts on October 9 with...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anti Asian#Nbc#Creative Arts Emmys#Studio 8h#Gold Derby#Apple Iphone
Birmingham Star

Dave Chappelle wins Guest Comedy Actor Emmy for 'SNL'

Washington [US], September 13 (ANI): American comedian Dave Chappelle has won the Best Comedy Guest Actor Emmy for hosting a post-election episode of 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL). As per Variety, this was one of four Emmys for which he was nominated this year. The other three were all for his...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Maya Rudolph Becomes First Same Category Consecutive Double-Emmy Winner In 20 Years & Third Black Woman Ever To Win Back-To-Back Emmys

Collecting her second Emmy on Sunday night, Maya Rudolph became the first person in 20 years to win twice consecutively in the same category, twice – she won her second consecutive Emmy this year for her Big Mouth voice role, and another second consecutive Emmy for guesting on SNL. But she also became the third Black woman ever to win back-to back Emmys.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Bowen Yang Spills the Details on His Instantly Iconic 2021 Emmys Heels

If you're waiting for a sign to buy the shoes, this is it. Emmy nominee Bowen Yang wore a stunning pair of silver heeled boots on the 2021 Emmys red carpet, catching the attention of viewers at home. On Twitter, people were absolutely buzzing about the fashion moment with one user tweeting, "It's all about bowen yang and his boots." The Saturday Night Live star told E! correspondent Karamo all about his outfit, revealing that He went on to share his tips for success. The contestant said that he's not a big believer in waiting for the "right time," he just goes for it. "I feel like it's one of those things you just do it...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
GreenwichTime

Thanks to 'Inside,' Bo Burnham Wins First Emmys

The actor, musical comic and filmmaker took home the music direction, variety special directing and variety special writing awards during the third Creative Arts ceremony, on Sunday, Sept. 12. More from Variety. Robert Lopez, Kristen Anderson-Lopez Win Emmy for 'WandaVision's' 'Agatha All Along'. Dave Chappelle Wins Guest Comedy Actor Emmy...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Week

2021 Primetime Emmys featured no wins for people of color in the acting categories

A grand total of zero people of color won in any of the acting categories at Sunday's Primetime Emmy Awards. All of the acting awards at Sunday's ceremony went to white performers, even though a record 49 non-white nominees earned nods for acting and reality competition awards, Variety reports. Three Black actors did win for their guest performances at the Creative Arts Emmys this year, The Hollywood Reporter notes.
CELEBRITIES
Riverside Press Enterprise

Emmys 2021: Bowen Yang is a marvel as he steps it up at the show

“SNL” cast member Bowen Yang’s entrance at Sunday’s 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards got audiences at home talking. Social media users took notice of Yang’s silver stiletto boots and his slow walk across the stage in order for him to complete his daily 10,000 steps for his tracking app. After accusing his fitness tracker of gaslighting, he presented the lead actress in a comedy series award.
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

Stephen Colbert reveals the hilarious way his Emmys win is historic

Stephen Colbert was in the mood to brag. He opened his monologue on Tuesday’s “Late Show” by showing off the shiny new Emmy that he and his staff won for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) on Sunday night for their Showtime special, “Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020.”  Colbert said it’s an historic win for a funny reason. “This is absolutely true: My research department says as far they can tell, it’s the longest title ever to win a Primetime Emmy,” Colbert said. “The only thing longer was the acceptance speech by the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

SNL: When is it back and how can you watch the new season?

Saturday Night Live will soon be returning to TV screens for its 47th season.The long-running comedy sketch show will be beamed across America from New York once again, starting on 2 October.Airing in its usual slot of 11.30pm EST on NBC, viewers will be able to see familiar faces such as Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson and Colin Jost. As the title suggests, SNL will be live on both coasts of America with the west coast able to tune in from 8.30pm PSTThe first four guest hosts have also been announced for the season with an eclectic group of names...
TV SHOWS
GoldDerby

42% of Emmy viewers give Cedric the Entertainer an ‘A’ as host: He was ‘brilliant from start to finish’ [POLL RESULTS]

On Sunday night, Cedric the Entertainer was given the nearly impossible task of hosting a major awards show during a global pandemic. And viewers of the 2021 Emmys say he more than succeeded, with 42% of our poll respondents giving him a perfect “A” grade. This group voted that the stand-up comedian and actor of “The Neighborhood,” “The Soul Man” and “Barbershop” was “brilliant from start to finish” during the three-hour-plus broadcast on CBS. Here are the complete Emmy host poll results: A — Brilliant from start to finish! — 42% B — I rather liked him — 9% C — He was just...
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

2021 Emmys Review: Cedric the Entertainer Can’t Save CBS From Itself, #EmmysSoWhite

With every awards show, there are a few inevitabilities. One is that a random presenter, winner, or sketch participant will be such a hit that viewers immediately ask, “Hey, why isn’t [insert person’s name here] hosting the Emmys?” This year, that scene-stealer was Conan O’Brien. From his raucous welcome for Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma, to his crestfallen response to John Oliver’s acceptance speech (props to Chrissy Shackelford for sharing her recently procured Emmy statue with her saddened tablemate), and how he randomly joined Stephen Colbert’s crew on-stage as the most enthusiastic non-winner of the night — Conan, as they say, was on.
TV SHOWS
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
715
Followers
770
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy