CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Greece opens new migrant holding camp on island amid tougher policy

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS (Reuters) – Greece opened a new holding camp for migrants on Saturday on the island of Samos, close to Turkey, and said other new facilities would follow in coming months as it tightens migration policy. The minister opening the camp said it would offer “lost dignity” to those seeking...

mymixfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
mymixfm.com

Fifth migrant dies in Belarus border area – Polish Border Guard

WARSAW (Reuters) – An Iraqi migrant died after crossing into Poland from Belarus, Polish officials said on Friday, the fifth such death in the border area in the past week amid a surge in illegal migration across the European Union’s eastern frontier. Poland, Lithuania and the EU have accused Belarus...
IMMIGRATION
mymixfm.com

EU’s first-time asylum seekers more than double over spring – Eurostat

(Reuters) – The number of first-time asylum seekers to the European Union has more than doubled over the spring months, according to a report by the bloc’s statistics office on Friday. Nearly 103,900 first-time asylum seekers applied for international protection in EU countries between April and June of this year,...
IMMIGRATION
mymixfm.com

Libya’s proposed election is a moment of danger in push for peace

TUNIS (Reuters) – Libya’s best chance of peace in years is at risk of unravelling as factions tussle over looming national elections that were envisaged as a way to end a decade of chaotic division. As a cast of factional leaders position themselves for a presidential run, many Libyans are...
WORLD
AFP

Low hopes for UN talks on Cyprus after spike in tensions

Alarmed by a spike in tensions, the UN chief is preparing new talks on divided Cyprus but little progress is expected as the two leaders put forward ideas strongly rejected by the other. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last held talks with the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders in April in Geneva, making a rare pandemic trip but concluding that there was little common ground. There is likely to be even less headway Monday when Guterres welcomes the two to lunch on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York after Turkey, which occupies a third of the Mediterranean island, backed a formal partition into two states, drawing rebukes from the West. Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, a close ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said he would press a two-state solution and acknowledged he did not expect substantial advances.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Migrant Crisis#Refugees#Illegal Migrants#Reuters#Turkish#European Union#Greek#Medecins Sans Frontieres#Eu#Migration Ministry Data#Taliban
erienewsnow.com

Situation becoming 'dire' at US airbase in Germany housing approximately 2,000 pregnant Afghan refugees

The task of accommodating 10,000 Afghan refugees, including approximately 2,000 pregnant women, is putting facilities at Ramstein airbase in Germany under tremendous strain as nighttime temperatures drop toward freezing and what was meant to be a 10-day temporary stay is stretching into weeks, with one US source familiar with the situation describing it as becoming "dire."
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

The Latest: Turkey says US failing to help Afghan refugees

The Latest on the UN General Assembly:__UNITED NATIONS — After two decades in Afghanistan the United States should do more to help the country’s refugees, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in remarks aired Wednesday.Turkey hosts the world’s largest refugee population – some 4 million, mostly Syrians – and has warned that it cannot accept any more arrivals from Afghanistan.“Right now, the U.S. is failing to meet its obligations. We have more than 300,000 Afghan refugees and we will no longer be able to afford to welcome any more Afghan refugees in Turkey,” Erdogan said in a preview of...
IMMIGRATION
mymixfm.com

Polish region scraps anti-LGBT motion after EU threatens to cut funds

WARSAW (Reuters) – A Polish province on Wednesday annulled a motion opposing “LGBT ideology” after the European Union threatened to pull funding, Polish state news agency PAP reported. Numerous local authorities in Poland have declared themselves “LGBT free” zones as gay rights have become a high-profile and deeply divisive issue...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Asylum seekers moved to remote new camp on Greek island

Greece has started moving asylum seekers to the first of five new camps on its islands, paid for by the European Union. The new $50 million camp on Samos houses 3,000 people and has running hot and cold water and air-conditioning. The facility is meant to give asylum seekers humane living conditions while their cases are judged and put an end to the squalor of the overrun old camp.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
Greece
Country
Iraq
washingtonnewsday.com

Greece has started relocating migrants to a new “closed” camp.

Greece has started relocating migrants to a new “closed” camp. Despite campaigners’ complaints that access measures are too strict, Greece began transporting asylum seekers to the first of four new EU-funded “closed” camps on its islands on Monday. Surveillance cameras, X-ray scanners, and magnetic doors encircle the 3,000-person camp on...
IMMIGRATION
washingtonnewsday.com

On the Greek island of Samos, a major fire broke out in a migrant camp.

On the Greek island of Samos, a major fire broke out in a migrant camp. According to the Greek Ministry of Migration, a big fire that broke out Sunday evening in the Vathy migrant camp on the Greek island of Samos was put out. The fire broke out in abandoned...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Greece opens a huge new holding camp to house 3,000 migrants as it prepares for a wave of Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban

Greece has opened a new migrant camp capable of housing 3,000 people as preparations begin for the Afghan refugee scramble from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. The EU-funded holding camp, which opened on Saturday on the island of Samos, near to Turkey, was the first of five new border control facilities set to open across Greek islands coming months.
IMMIGRATION
IBTimes

Greece Inaugurates First 'Closed' Camp For Asylum Seekers

Greece on Saturday inaugurated the first of five new "closed" migrant camps, opposed by rights groups who say the strict access measures are too restrictive. A double barbed wire fence surrounds the 12,000 square metre camp on the island of Samos, which is also installed with surveillance cameras, x-ray scanners and magnetic doors.
IMMIGRATION
raventribune.com

Greece: Controversial refugee camp opens in Samos

Wire fences, access restrictions, curfew: The government has opened a new refugee camp on the Greek island of Samos. Human rights activists have criticized the facility, calling it “inhumane.”. The Greek government has called the island of Samos a “closed center with restricted access” to house 3,000 migrants. The refugee...
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

Why Greece’s expensive new migrant camps are outraging NGOs

It has eight restaurants, seven basketball courts, three playgrounds, a football pitch, special rooms for vulnerable people, and is purportedly eco-friendly. But Greece’s new “closed” migrant camp for 3,000 asylum seekers on Samos is also surrounded by military-grade fencing, watched over by police and located in a remote valley, and has been likened by critics to a jail or a dystopian nightmare. Its message is clear: if Europe-bound asylum seekers reach the country, they are going to be strictly controlled.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

‘Dystopian nightmare’: New camp for asylum seekers in Greece condemned

Campaigners have slammed the “prison-like” conditions of a new asylum seeker centre in Greece.Under plans funded by the European Union, Greek officials are opening a new Multi-Purpose Reception & Identification Centre (MPRIC) on Samos island on Saturday.The centre in Zervou, a remote part of Samos, is one of several being set up across the Aegean islands to process refugees and asylum seekers fleeing conflict zones.Some 500 people who remain in Vathy camp in Samos will be transferred to the new centre from 2O September September onwards.The EU and Greece said the new centre will be an improvement on the squalid...
WORLD
CBS Miami

Haitian Migrant Supporters Flood NW Dade Street, Demand They Be Allowed To Stay, Seek Asylum

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – People protesting the deportation of Haitian migrants at the southern border took to the streets of northwest Miami-Dade near a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office on Wednesday. Chanting and holding signs, a large group packed NW 7th Avenue, at times blocking the street and sidewalk. Protesters block part of NW 7th Avenue in front of immigration office in Miami. (CBS4) Those taking part in the protest want the Biden administration to allow Haitians at the border to seek asylum. “The last thing they need is a leader of the free world, the land of the free and the home of...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Anti-LGBT resolution revoked by regional assembly in Poland

A rural region in southern Poland revoked an anti-LGBT resolution Wednesday under the threat of losing European Union funding.The regional assembly of Swietokrzyskie voted in a special session to revoke the resolution, first passed in 2019, that stated “opposition to the attempts to introduce LGBT ideology to local government communities and the promotion of this ideology in public life.”The measure also declared “deep disapproval and strong opposition to the attempts by liberal political and social circles to promote an ideology based on LGBT affirmation, which are in clear contradiction to the cultural heritage and centuries-old Christian traditions not only...
SOCIETY
Washington Times

DHS vows get-tough policy toward Haitians in Texas migrant camp

Homeland Security vowed Saturday to take a new, tougher approach to the thousands of illegal immigrants — chiefly Haitians — who have breached the border in Del Rio, Texas, and established a massive migrant camp on the U.S. side of the Rio Grande. The department, in an unsigned statement, said...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy