Wilmington, DE

Women who took MAGA hat, tore up Trump sign get probation

 6 days ago

Two Delaware women who confronted supporters of former President Donald Trump and took a “Make America Great Again” hat from them at the 2020 Democratic National Convention have been sentenced to probation.

In a video viewed millions of times on social media, Olivia Winslow and Camryn Amy were seen ripping apart a Trump poster and taking a red MAGA hat from Trump supporters who were protesting Joe Biden's victory as the Democratic nominee for president.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports that Winslow and Amy, both 21 at the time, were each sentenced Friday on misdemeanor charges of theft, child endangerment and hate crimes. Neither will serve time in jail.

Judge Francis Jones went along with prosecutors’ recommendation in sentencing the women to multiple counts of conditional probation. If they attend required anger management counseling and complete 40 hours of community service, the probation will be lifted, Jones said.

“We have all had moments of pettiness and immaturity,” said Thomas Foley, Winslow’s attorney.

He said that his client has “learned a great deal” and “paid a tough price.” She and Amy have both received hate mail and death threats since Students for Trump tweeted the video.

The adult male victim of the incident said the harassment the women received has been “punishment enough,” according to a submitted statement.

“I wish things did not get so out of hand from the start,” he wrote. “I hope they can use this to move forward.”

Jones said he took the victim’s wishes into account in sentencing, including his agreement to drop charges of assault, attempted assault and conspiracy in the plea deal.

Amy and Winslow, both of Wilmington, offered apologies after their sentencing.

“I’m ashamed of my actions that day,” Winslow said.

