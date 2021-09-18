CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Notre Dame cathedral in Paris will reopen in 2024, five years after disastrous fire

By Jeevan Ravindran, Joseph Ataman
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Notre Dame cathedral is on track to reopen to the public in 2024 as the cathedral has now been entirely secured, two years after the disastrous fire that destroyed large parts of the 850-year-old building.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wicked Local

Winchester Jumelage to host virtual Notre-Dame de Paris tour

Winchester Jumelage will host a live virtual tour of the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral at 7 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Griffin Museum of Photography, 67 Shore Road, Winchester. Presenting the tour will be Michel Picaud, president of the Friends of Notre-Dame de Paris. Picaud is a resident of Saint Germain-en-Laye and will bring the group up to date on the reconstruction of Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral.
WINCHESTER, MA
WDBO

France's Notre Dame cathedral secured at last. Next: rebuild

PARIS — (AP) — France’s Notre Dame Cathedral is finally stable and secure enough for artisans to start rebuilding it, more than two years after the shocking fire that tore through its roof, knocked down its spire and threatened to bring the rest of the medieval monument down, too. The...
RELIGION
TravelPulse

Cathedral of Notre Dame Is Stabilized, Ready for Renovation

The images were horrific and heartbreaking. The Cathedral of Notre Dame, one of Paris’ most popular tourist attractions and one of the holiest sites among Catholics in the world, caught on fire two years ago. The blaze was so bad that it was doubtful whether the structure would survive long enough to be rebuilt and renovated.
RELIGION
AFP

Notre-Dame de Paris finally ready for restoration

France's Notre-Dame cathedral is finally ready to undergo restoration work more than two years after a blaze ravaged the heritage landmark, and remains on course to reopen in 2024, authorities said Saturday, following months of painstaking work to secure the building. The great mediaeval edifice survived the inferno on April 15, 2019, but the spire collapsed and much of the roof was destroyed. The focus until now had been on making the cathedral safe before restoration work could begin, which included the strenuous task of removing 40,000 pieces of scaffolding that were damaged in the blaze. "The cathedral stands solid on its pillars, its walls are solid, everything is holding together," said Jean-Louis Georgelin, head of the public entity tasked with rebuilding the cathedral.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Design Taxi

Notre Dame Now Steady For Repair And Could Fully Reopen By 2024 Olympics

More than two years after the devastating fire that consumed the Notre Dame Cathedral, workers have cleaned and stabilized it enough for the iconic building to be rebuilt. Rebâtir Notre-Dame de Paris, the task force in-charge of restoring the landmark, announced that work is on track to be completed by spring 2024, just in time for the Paris Olympics.
SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Notre Dame on track for 2024 reopening, says Paris officials

Work to shore up Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris has been finished, allowing the long-awaited restoration to begin. Shortly after the April 2019 fire, French president Emmanuel Macron, said the nearly 1,000 year old cathedral would be rebuilt by 2024, when France hosts the Olympic Games. Critical preparation work included...
RELIGION
AFP

Snubbed Australia to be 'patient' in fixing France ties

Australia's leader said he is being given the cold shoulder by French President Emmanuel Macron after the controversial scrapping of a submarine deal, but vowed to be "patient" in repairing frayed relations. Speaking in Washington late Wednesday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he had tried to reach the French leader but the call had "not yet" happened. "But we'll be patient. We understand their disappointment," Morrison said. It is a week since Australia without warning tore up a long-standing Aus$90 billion (USD$66bn) deal to buy a dozen French submarines.
JOE BIDEN
The Independent

France still bristling over Indo-Pacific sub snub

This week’s phone call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron may have soothed some of the incandescent rage with which France erupted over its exclusion from a new Indo-Pacific defense initiative, but the anger and resentment remain clear. After meeting Thursday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian pointedly referred to the situation as a “crisis” that will take time and U.S. action to overcome.As part of the defense pact, Australia will cancel a multibillion-dollar contract to buy diesel-electric French submarines and acquire...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Notre Dame Cathedral#Notre Dame De Paris#Bfmtv#French#Cnn Com
AFP

UK seeks smoother waters with France after subs row

Britain on Friday sought to turn a page with France after a cross-continental diplomatic crisis centred on alleged deceit over a submarine contract with Australia. French President Emmanuel Macron was left furious last week after Australia ditched a mega-deal to buy diesel submarines from France in favour of nuclear-powered US ones, under an agreement secured during secret talks facilitated by Britain. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reached out to Macron for a telephone call Friday after Paris accused its UK, US and Australian allies of a "stab in the back" over the deal and dismissed London as a "junior partner" to Washington. Johnson and Macron "reaffirmed the importance of the UK-France relationship and agreed to continue working closely together around the world on our shared agenda, through NATO and bilaterally," Downing Street said in a statement.
POLITICS
The Independent

French minister: No mystery submarine deal came as 'a shock'

France's defense minister said Friday it was “not a mystery” that the announcement of defense deal among the the United States the United Kingdom and Australia that killed a multi-billion-dollar French submarine contract came as a shock to French officials. Defense Minister Florence Parly spoke after a meeting of the European Intervention Initiative, a 13-country defense cooperation framework that is separate from NATO and to which the U.K. also belongs. The meeting was held at a castle in Stockholm “We expect clarification” from “an ally and a European country,” Parly said in a reference to Britain.The three-way strategic...
MILITARY
The Independent

Detained Catalan leader sought by Spain awaits fate in Italy

A former Catalan leader sought by Spain for a failed 2017 secession bid is expected to appear at an extradition hearing Friday after being detained in Sardinia an Italian island with strong Catalan cultural roots and its own independence movement.Italian police on Thursday night transferred Carles Puigdemont to a jail in Sassari, a Sardinian city near Alghero, where he had been detained upon arrival at the airport there. Alghero is hosting a traditional Catalan folklore festival that he was expected to attend. His Spanish lawyer, Gonzalo Boye, said Thursday night that his client was being detained in Italy...
EUROPE
The Independent

France pledges support for Lebanon's new prime minister

French President Emmanuel Macro met Friday with Lebanon’s new prime minister, wishing him success and promising France would continue to support to the crisis-struck country. Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati is on his first foreign trip, days after his government was confirmed by parliament. The confirmation ended a 13-month deadlock that came as Lebanon is struggling with an economic meltdown and rising poverty.“You have an immense and historic responsibility," Macron told Mikati during a joint press conference at the Elysee "We will do everything to help you succeed.”Throughout Lebanon's crisis, France had taken the lead among the international...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Religion
The Independent

What a cracker! Merkel pecked by parrot

Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel provided a rare splash of color amid Germany s staid election campaign while visiting a bird park where she posed with half a dozen parrots.Not content with the bird feed on offer, one of the rainbow lorikeets took a peck at the long-time German leader's hand, prompting a theatrical scream from Merkel.Merkel, who is not running for a fifth term, visited the northeastern state of Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania on Thursday to promote the center-right Union bloc's candidate in the constituency she has held since 1990.Germany holds a national election Sunday that will determine the composition of parliament. The strongest party usually ends up leading a new government and will name a new chancellor, who needs to be confirmed by a majority of lawmakers.___Follow AP’s coverage of Germany’s election at https://apnews.com/hub/germany-election
ANIMALS
AFP

Carlos the Jackal seeks shorter French jail term at new trial

Carlos the Jackal, the Venezuelan militant who was behind some of the biggest terror attacks of the 1970s and 1980s, appeared in a Paris court Wednesday in an attempt to have one of his three life sentences reduced. Carlos, who carried out several attacks in support of the Palestinian cause, was convicted of murder in 2017 and sentenced to life in prison, a verdict that was upheld on appeal.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Dutch activists lose ethnic profiling case, vow to appeal

A Dutch court ruled Wednesday that border police can use ethnicity as one of the criteria for selecting people for checks at the border, a legal defeat that rights activists immediately vowed to appeal.The decision came in a case brought against the government by two citizens, backed by rights groups, who argued that they were singled out for checks by officers from the country's Marechaussee police force because of the color of their skin.Lawyers told the court that in the case that one of the plaintiffs, Mpanzu Bamenga, a city councillor from Eindhoven who was born in Congo ...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Floods, books & kids: Highlights of German election campaign

Germans go to the polls on Sunday to elect a new parliament and produce a new German leader after 16 years of having Angela Merkel at the helm. Merkel decided not to run for a fifth term and the election campaign has largely focused on the three candidates hoping to succeed her.Here is a look at the highs, the lows and the unexpected that happened during Germany's latest campaign:WHAT'S HOT, WHAT'S NOTClimate change rose to the top of Germany's political agenda over the summer, following the deadly floods that hit western Germany in July and which experts say will...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Europe is paying record prices for energy. A winter crisis looms

London (CNN Business) — Energy prices are skyrocketing, and as winter approaches, Europe is getting worried. The wholesale cost of natural gas has surged to record highs in the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Germany and Italy. Bills for households and businesses are already soaring, and could go even higher as cold weather sets in and more fuel is needed for electricity generation and heating systems.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Anti-LGBT resolution revoked by regional assembly in Poland

A rural region in southern Poland revoked an anti-LGBT resolution Wednesday under the threat of losing European Union funding.The regional assembly of Swietokrzyskie voted in a special session to revoke the resolution, first passed in 2019, that stated “opposition to the attempts to introduce LGBT ideology to local government communities and the promotion of this ideology in public life.”The measure also declared “deep disapproval and strong opposition to the attempts by liberal political and social circles to promote an ideology based on LGBT affirmation, which are in clear contradiction to the cultural heritage and centuries-old Christian traditions not only...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Tiny San Marino votes in referendum on legalizing abortion

Tiny San Marino is one of the last countries in Europe which forbids abortion in any circumstance — a ban that dates from 1865. On Sunday, its citizens can vote in a referendum calling for abortion to be made legal in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. The ballot proposal also calls for abortion to be permitted beyond that point if the woman’s life is in danger or if her physical or psychological health are at risk due to fetal anomalies or malformations. Women in San Marino seeking an abortion currently go to neighboring Italy which legalized the...
ELECTIONS
CNN

CNN

659K+
Followers
101K+
Post
543M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy