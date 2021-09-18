CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Rio, TX

DHS to ramp up deportation flights to Haiti as migrants overwhelm US southern border

By Priscilla Alvarez, Rosa Flores
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
The Department of Homeland Security plans to ramp up deportation flights to Haiti to deter Haitians who are overwhelming Del Rio, Texas, a Customs and Border Protection official told CNN.

Central Illinois Proud

LIVE BLOG: Horse patrols suspended in Del Rio; Deportation flights to Haiti will continue, DHS says

DEL RIO, Texas (Border Report) — The international bridge in Del Rio, Texas has been closed since Sept. 17 after an encampment under the bridge of migrants — mostly Haitians — swelled to almost 15,000. The issue is drawing national leaders: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visited the bridge on Monday, and U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz visited Sunday. Federal and state law enforcement have been surged to this rural border city that finds itself at the crosshairs of an international humanitarian crisis. Read updates from Border Report:
DEL RIO, TX
New York Post

Haitian migrants assault ICE officials, pilots on deportation flights

Haitian illegal immigrants being deported from the U.S. have bitten and attacked Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers on board planes in a bid to halt their return to the Caribbean nation, according to reports. Some pilots have also been assaulted in a series of incidents this week as the U.S...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

US envoy to Haiti resigns, slams Haitian migrant deportations 

The US special envoy to Haiti resigned Thursday two months after his appointment, denouncing the Biden administration's deportation of Haitian migrants from the US-Mexico border back to their home country. "I will not be associated with the United States inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti," State Department Special envoy Daniel Foote said in a scathing letter of resignation. In the letter to US Secretary of state Antony Blinken, Foote described Haiti as a place where US diplomats "are confined to secure compounds because of the danger posed by armed gangs in control of daily life." "Mired in poverty, hostage to the terror," Foote wrote, the Haitian population "simply cannot support the forced infusion of thousands of returned migrants lacking food, shelter, and money without additional, avoidable human tragedy."
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti has resigned, protesting "inhumane" large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday.Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s president. Even before the migrant expulsions from the small Texas border town of Del Rio, the career diplomat was known to be deeply frustrated with what he considered a lack of urgency in Washington and a glacial pace on efforts to improve conditions in Haiti.Foote wrote Secretary of State Antony Blinken that he was stepping down...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Haitians see history of racist policies in migrant treatment

The images — men on horseback, appearing to use reins as whips to corral Haitian asylum seekers trying to cross into the U.S. from Mexico — provoked an outcry. But to many Haitians and Black Americans, they're merely confirmation of a deeply held belief:U.S. immigration policies, they say, are and have long been anti-Black.The Border Patrol's treatment of Haitian migrants, they say, is just the latest in a long history of discriminatory U.S. policies and of indignities faced by Black people, sparking new anger among Haitian Americans, Black immigrant advocates and civil rights leaders.They point to immigration data that indicate...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Haitian migrants fear deportation as Mexican police enter makeshift camp

Deportation fears mounted Thursday among Haitian migrants camped out in northern Mexico near the border with the United States following the sudden arrival of dozens of police officers at the site. Immigration agents entered a makeshift Haitian camp in Ciudad Acuna on the border with the United States, urging them to return to where they filed their refugee requests, which many refused to do. That would force many to return to the southern Mexican city of Tapachula near the border with Guatemala where tens of thousands of migrants are waiting for documents that would allow them to continue north. "We don't want to go to Tapachula, boss," said one of the Haitians when prompted by a Mexican government agent who entered the park where migrants are camping out.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Images of treatment of Haitian migrants do not reflect US: official

US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas defended his department Wednesday after images showing horse-mounted immigration officers chasing down Haitian migrants on the border with Mexico went viral. The images "do not reflect who we are as a country, nor do they reflect who the United States Customs and Border Protection is," Mayorkas told the House Homeland Security Committee.
DEL RIO, TX
The Independent

Harrowing photos at Texas border show desperate Haitian migrants crossing river with belongings

Photographs and videos of the thousands of Haitian migrants who have come to a small Texas border town of Del Rio, offer a glimpse into the chaos that has been unfolding at the US-Mexico border since last week.In the past week, US authorities have moved to expel nearly 12,000 asylum seekers from Haiti who were fleeing their home country to escape corruption, disaster and poverty.With their toddlers on their shoulder and home packed in a few bags, many were also forced to cross Mexico’s Rio Grande into the US following the devastating earthquake in August that killed over...
IMMIGRATION
KEYT

Chaos on tarmac at Haiti’s main airport after US deports migrants

Chaotic scenes broke out at Haiti’s main airport on Tuesday after migrants who had been deported from the United States were flown back home. Thousands of Haitians have fled the country due to a combination of political instability following the assassination of the president in August and an earthquake in the same month that left more than 1,200 people dead.
IMMIGRATION
editorials24.com

DHS mum on number of Haiti migrants released into US; 1,400 sent back

The Department of Homeland Security revealed late Wednesday that more than 4,600 migrants who gathered under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas in recent days have been removed from the makeshift encampment — but did not specify how many have been released into the US. The department said that fewer...
DEL RIO, TX
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

