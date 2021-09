JOPLIN, MO. — The Missouri Southern football team returned to Fred G. Hughes Stadium Saturday afternoon for their first home game in two years. The game was scoreless through the first quarter but The Lions managed to take a 17-14 going into halftime. However, the offense stalled in the second half while the Riverhawks were able to tack on another touchdown thanks to a trick play. Northeastern state held on to their 21-17 lead to win the game.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO