CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Pregame buzz as Texas prepares to take on Rice in Week 3

By Griffin McVeigh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NkCiK_0c0LnwAG00

Wake up! It’s game day in Austin, Texas.

After a tough loss on the road to Arkansas, Steve Sarkisian’s Southwest Conference record is 0-1. He will have a chance to pull back to .500 Saturday night at home against Rice.

The big news of the week is Casey Thompson getting the starting nod at quarterback. After Hudson Card struggled last week, Sarkisian decided to make the change. Both are expected to play throughout, getting a test run before Big 12 play begins next week.

Adjustments are needed throughout the field as well, not just at quarterback. Kyle Flood’s offensive line struggled mightily against an SEC caliber defense and needs to respond. The same starting five of Jones-Okafor-Majors-Angilau-Kerstetter is expected to make the start.

Pete Kwiatkowski’s unit needs to improve as well.

The only reason Texas was in the game coming out of the halftime gate against Arkansas was because of the defense. However, no Longhorn could make a stop in the run game in the second half. Better pressure from the defensive line would be considered a win.

Here is the pregame buzz on Twitter as Texas gets ready to face Rice on Saturday night.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Newton's 'pregame outfit' IG post for Week 2 is a bit depressing

Cam Newton is a creature of habit, regardless of his employment status. The veteran quarterback has been out of an NFL job since the New England Patriots surprisingly released him on Aug. 31 and handed the starting job to rookie QB Mac Jones. Perry's Patriots Mailbag: Is Week 2 a...
NFL
Bryan College Station Eagle

Pregame Blitz: How Texas A&M matches up against Colorado

Texas A&M’s running backs rushed for 271 yards last week on 35 carries for a 7.7 average, losing only 3 yards. The revamped offensive line with four newcomers allowed only two sacks and drew two holding calls. Colorado gets defensive tackle Mustafa Johnson back this week to join 325-pound nose tackle Jalen Sami and 285-pound end Terrance Long for a formable front. Still, Colorado’s veteran linebackers Nate Landrum and Nate Landman need to have a big game to slow A&M’s ground game. EDGE: TEXAS A&M.
COLORADO STATE
heartlandcollegesports.com

Casey Thompson to Start at QB for Texas Against Rice

Casey Thompson will start at quarterback for the Texas Longhorns when they face the Rice Owls on Saturday in their final non-conference game. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian made the announcement during the Longhorns’ media availability on Monday. The change comes after Texas fell hard to Arkansas, 40-21, with Hudson...
TEXAS STATE
hornsillustrated.com

Texas Football: 6 pregame questions impacting outcome

Texas had about as impressive a Week 1 as you could have, especially for a program breaking in a new coach. Steve Sarkisian and his coaching staff looked like one of the best in the country, freshman quarterback Hudson Card looked like a seasoned veteran and the Longhorns defense showed it might be something special this year.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
City
Rice, TX
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
State
Arkansas State
Gadsden Times

Pregame report: Three players out as Auburn football prepares for Alabama State

AUBURN — Starting receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson was a notable absence from Auburn football stretching exercises Saturday morning. While the Tigers were warming up for their game against Alabama State, Johnson was on the sideline. He will be out, while Kobe Hudson has been announced as his replacement at starting receiver. (Happy birthday to Hudson.) Cornerback Jaylin Simpson, who went to the locker room with an injury during the first half of last week's game against Akron, was also not warming up.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five bold predictions for Texas' game against Rice

Just two games into the season, the Longhorns have already experienced what feels like a seasons worth of ups and downs. Texas started the season hot out of the gates, beating a ranked Louisiana team by 20 points, which had the nation pondering if they were back. The Longhorns provided the answer the following week, when they got absolutely embarrassed by an unranked Arkansas team.
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

Reviewing pregame polls after Arkansas' 40-21 win vs. Texas

Prior to Arkansas' game against the Texas Longhorns, fans were asked to answer 10 poll questions regarding the game. Three of the questions were highly subjective and do not count against the final tally. There was also one question that ended up having a tie for the most common answer. Of the remaining six, the majority of voters got just one correct. It's safe to say that the Arkansas-Texas game did not go as many people expected it to go.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Sports

Texas vs. Rice odds, line, spread: 2021 college football picks, Week 3 predictions from proven computer model

The Texas Longhorns take on the Rice Owls at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 18 at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. After announcing its eventual move to the SEC in the preseason, Arkansas gave the Longhorns a preview of what's to come, handing them a 40-21 loss last Saturday. Rice has struggled to get itself going, and is still in search of its first win of the season. The Longhorns won their first game of 2021 against No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette, but took a step back in Week 2. Meanwhile, Rice is going to have to find a way to stop its leakiness on defense, as the Owls have been outscored 82-24 through two games.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Sec
USA Today

How to watch, listen, and stream Texas vs. Rice in Week 3

After a disappointing loss to Arkansas, the Texas Longhorns are hoping to respond in a big way against Rice in Week 3. It’s critical for Texas to find some type of consistency and momentum prior to conference play beginning on Sept. 25. Although the offensive line had a poor performance against the Razorbacks, Steve Sarkisian and his staff have made no changes to that particular unit on the depth chart up to this point.
TEXAS STATE
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas heads back home to host Rice

After last week’s brutal loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks, the Texas Longhorns aim to rebound a bit with an in-state matchup against the Rice Owls. Mike Bloomgren enters his fourth season as the head coach at Rice, but has yet to win more than three games in any season. The Owls notably kept it close with the Razorbacks for three quarters before losing 38-17, and then looked out of sorts against Houston in Week 2, getting blown out 44-7.
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas vs. Rice: Who the experts are picking to win

Texas suffered a devastating loss to Arkansas last week and are looking to get back in the win column on Saturday against Rice. Fortunately for the Longhorns, they have a great chance to do that in Week 2. Although Texas will be facing a lesser quality opponent, it’s important that they establish confidence and play a clean game this week.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Longhorns Wire staff predictions for Texas vs. Rice

Texas is eager to get back on the field and erase the sour taste in their mouth from the 40-21 loss from Arkansas. It’s critical for the Longhorns to find some type of consistency and momentum prior to beginning conference play on Sept. 25. Considering Texas was dominated in every aspect of the game by the Razorbacks in Week 2, they have a lot work on.
TEXAS STATE
agfax.com

Texas Rice: Severe Outbreaks of Kernel Smut in 2021

Severe outbreaks of rice kernel smut, caused by the Tilletia horrida fungus, occurred across Texas. Smutted rice, which is characterized by replacement of rice grains with a black, sooth mass of smut spores, was observed in each of the rice fields surveyed in early August. Kernel smut widely occurred in the east and west areas of Houston, two major rice production areas in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
dallassun.com

Texas swaps QBs after loss, awaits Rice

Texas entertains winless Rice in a matchup of former longtime Southwest Conference rivals on Saturday in Austin, Texas. The Longhorns (1-1) hit reset in the aftermath of a 40-21 loss at unranked Arkansas last week that nudged Texas out of the Top 25. Texas allowed the Razorbacks, picked to finish...
TEXAS STATE
underdogdynasty.com

2021 Week 3 Preview: Rice Owls @ Texas Longhorns

Texas (-26) ESPN FPI: Texas has 97.4% chance to win. Last meeting: Texas 48, Rice 13 — September 14, 2019. “Why does Rice play Texas?” is a quote embedded in one of America’s most iconic monologues. Former president John F. Kennedy uttered those words right before stating the more renowned sentence, “We choose to go to the moon!” in an iconic 1962 speech at Rice Stadium.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas TE Jared Wiley available against Rice

The Texas Longhorns will get a key contributor back against the Rice Owls on Saturday with the return of junior tight end Jared Wiley, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said on Thursday. Wiley played limited snaps in the season opener against Louisiana and then missed the Arkansas game with a...
TEXAS STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

New Mexico at Texas A&M Pregame Blitz

Here's how Texas A&M matches up against New Mexico:. With four new starters, Texas A&M’s offensive line had some tough sledding against Colorado as the Aggies rushed for only 98 yards. It was just the third time in 13 games under head coach Jimbo Fisher that the Aggies failed to rush for 100 yards with the other two against Clemson. Look for A&M to bounce back in a big way. New Mexico has allowed only 51.5 yards rushing per game this season but against weak competition. EDGE: TEXAS A&M.
TEXAS STATE
chatsports.com

The Week That Will Be: Rice Fixes Everything

Steve Sarkisian, Iowa, Derek Mason, Bryan Harsin, Iowa State Cyclones men's basketball, Bo Nix, Mike Bobo. Chalk (Iowa +4.5 vs. Iowa State): Iowa scored 20 points off of 4 Cyclones turnovers as they defeated Iowa State for the sixth straight year. They managed to do it with less than 45 points being scored, meaning this series is now 14-2 the last 16 years for the under. Perhaps returning all those starters for Iowa State just meant that they returned 19 guys that know how to lose to Iowa.
IOWA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
71K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy