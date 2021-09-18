CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect Arrested In Minnesota Quadruple Homicide Knew Victim’s Father

By Opinion and Editorial
 6 days ago
Sebastian Hughes

The Minnesota man arrested on Wednesday as a suspect in a quadruple homicide case knew one of the victim’s fathers growing up, the Star Tribune reported.

Darren Lee McWright, 56, was arrested and is being held on four counts of hiding a corpse as a party to a crime after four bodies were found in an abandoned SUV in a Wisconsin cornfield on Sunday, according to Dunn County court records, the Tribune reported.

All four victims, Nitosha Flug-Presley, 30, Matthew Pettus, 26, Jasmine C. Sturm, 30, and Loyace Foreman III, 35, were shot once in the head, according to the New York Post.

Damone Presley Sr., Flug-Presley’s father, knew McWright as a young man. McWright had been mentored and coached by Presley’s father, Dennis, at St. Paul’s Oxford Community Center, Presley told the Tribune.

The two men ran into each other about a month ago, where McWright offered condolences on the death of Dennis, who passed last year, Presley said.

Police told Presley that McWright had been arrested on Thursday. “I’m just not understanding,” Presley said, the Tribune reported.

McWright’s son, Antoine Darnique Suggs, is also a wanted suspect yet to be apprehended, the Tribune reported. Flug-Presley’s aunt told the Post that her niece had a “thing” with Suggs, who would fly in from Arizona to see her.

A complaint filed Thursday said witnesses told police that Suggs was at a bar with Flug-Presley on Saturday night. One person reportedly noticed the two together, while another said Flug-Presley bought a shot of tequila before giving it to Suggs.

McWright had three active warrants for his arrest and a 20-year criminal record for charges including drunk driving and domestic assault, the Tribune reported.

The Dunn County Sherriff’s Office believes Suggs is in the Twin Cities region and considers him armed and dangerous, the Post reported.

“I’m feeling confident that justice is coming,” Presley told the Tribune.

Comments / 0

 

