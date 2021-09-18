CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Smashing Pumpkins Play ‘Siamese Dream’ Favorite ‘Quiet’ for First Time Since 1994

By Daniel Kreps
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DTthA_0c0LnQ7800

Smashing Pumpkins performed their Siamese Dream favorite “Quiet” for the first time since 1994 during the band’s headlining gig Friday at Chicago’s Riot Fest, their first pandemic-era concert.

While “Quiet” was a setlist staple during the Smashing Pumpkins Siamese Dream -era concerts, Billy Corgan, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin and company last played the song together in September 1994, the last date of that year’s nomadic Lollapalooza tour; it’s unclear what inspired to band to dust off “Quiet” after giving it the silent treatment for 27 years.

The semi-reunited Smashing Pumpkins’ Riot Fest set marked the band’s first full concert in since August 2019; having not played together for nearly two years, the hometown Riot Fest show also featured the live debut of three songs off Smashing Pumpkins’ 2020 LP Cyr : “The Colour of Love,” “Ramona” and “Wyttch.” The band also dug up Zeitgeist ‘s “United States” for its first performance since 2015.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Smashing Pumpkins (@smashingpumpkins)

The Smashing Pumpkins will next take the stage September 19th at Asbury Park, New Jersey’s Sea.Hear.Now Festival, currently the final gig on their 2021 itinerary.

