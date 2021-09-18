Woman Stabbed While Walking Through San Ysidro Park

Police vehicles at the scene of the stabbing in San Ysidro. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 31-year-old woman was stabbed while walking through a park in San Ysidro, police said Saturday.

The victim was heading home from work at 10:50 p.m. Friday when she was confronted by a group of men and women at San Ysidro Park at 240 W. Park Ave., near the San Ysidro Civic Center, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

“A female suspect came from the group and stabbed the victim in the arm and torso,” the officer said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Heims said.

It was unknown where the suspects went and no descriptions were given, he said.

Police gang detectives were investigating.

–City News Service