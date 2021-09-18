CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Woman Stabbed While Walking Through San Ysidro Park

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z3Uyu_0c0LnEle00
Police vehicles at the scene of the stabbing in San Ysidro. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 31-year-old woman was stabbed while walking through a park in San Ysidro, police said Saturday.

The victim was heading home from work at 10:50 p.m. Friday when she was confronted by a group of men and women at San Ysidro Park at 240 W. Park Ave., near the San Ysidro Civic Center, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

“A female suspect came from the group and stabbed the victim in the arm and torso,” the officer said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Heims said.

It was unknown where the suspects went and no descriptions were given, he said.

Police gang detectives were investigating.

–City News Service

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Police Seek Public’s Help in Finding 2 Suspects Who Attacked Man at Festival

Police sought public help Thursday to find two men who yelled anti-LGBTQ hate speech and beat a man unconscious at the Church of Music Rave Festival earlier this month. On Sept. 12, a 27-year-old man and his two friends had just left the music festival in Crosby Park, just off East Harbor Drive, when two men in a black sedan got out and approached them, according to San Diego Police Officer Mark Herring.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
San Ysidro, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Ave#Police#City News Service
Times of San Diego

DUI Checkpoint Planned Friday Evening in Chula Vista

A DUI/driver’s license checkpoint is scheduled in Chula Vista Friday between 6 p.m. and midnight Saturday at an undisclosed location. The Chula Vista Police Department said it will likely post officers in areas with the most frequent collisions and DUI arrests for “the greatest opportunity for achieving drunk and drugged driving deterrence.”
CHULA VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

Teen Dies, Another Injured in Apartment Shooting

One boy died and another was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex, police said Wednesday. Officers responded to multiple 911 calls at around 8 p.m. Tuesday to find a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body in the parking lot of the Bay Terraces apartments at 300 S. Meadowbrook Drive.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

DUI Suspect’s Car Hits, Kills Pedestrian on I-805 in Serra Mesa

A 24-year-old woman was behind bars Thursday for allegedly being intoxicated when her car struck a pedestrian on Interstate 805 in Serra Mesa, killing her. The motorist was headed north near Murray Ridge Road about 11:55 p.m. Wednesday when her Toyota sedan hit the victim, who had gotten out of her vehicle following a solo crash into a center-divider wall, according to the California Highway Patrol.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Times of San Diego

Reward Offered as Police Seek Suspect in Arson at Southwestern College Center

A search was continuing Wednesday for an arsonist who set fire to a San Ysidro-area college center while an employee was inside. The arsonist set fire to the front doors of Southwestern College Higher Education Center around 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6, according to San Diego Police Officer Mark Herring. An employee of the college was inside at the time, but was not injured, he said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Woman Attacks Police Officer with Ax in Escondido

A woman who had been seen swinging an ax on an Escondido roadside allegedly attacked an investigating patrol officer with the tool Monday, leaving him with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The woman was eventually arrested and booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with...
ESCONDIDO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy