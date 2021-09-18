CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rookie DL Isaiahh Loudermilk could see first NFL action vs Raiders

By Curt Popejoy
 6 days ago
On the Pittsburgh Steelers injury report this week, the team has defensive lineman Carlos Davis listed as OUT. With the Steelers commitment to a heavy rotation of defensive linemen, the team will have to replace him on the gameday roster this week against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Steelers made a bold trade in the 2021 NFL draft to acquire defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk. The Steelers didn’t have a fifth-round pick in the round so instead they traded their fourth-round pick in 2022 to get back into the draft just to select Loudermilk.

Loudermilk played pretty well in the preseason and could be the guy they call on this week to fill the void. Pittsburgh may also opt to activate veteran Henry Mondeaux from the practice squad but it seems more likely Loudermilk gets a chance to prove himself.

Steelers 23, Bills 16: Photo recap of Pittsburgh's Week 1 victory

IN THIS ARTICLE
