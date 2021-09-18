Man arrested for punching Visalia police officer in the face

Visalia police arrested a man who attacked an officer overnight.

Police say the officer responded to a call near Locust and Main Streets around 11 o' clock on Friday night.

When the officer got out of his car, 32-year-old Rhys Enloe allegedly ran up and punched him in the face.

The officer called for backup and when police arrived they took Enloe into custody.

Investigators tell Action News the involved officer only suffered minor injuries.

Enloe is facing 'battery on a peace officer' charges among others.