Thomas Tuchel's Arrival Made a 'Big Difference' to Chelsea, Says Ander Herrera

Paris Saint-Germain footballer Ander Herrera has spoken about former manager Thomas Tuchel's arrival at Chelsea back in January 2021 and how big an impact he has had in London.

The Spaniard was under Tuchel's coaching for one year at Paris Saint-Germain where they reached the Champions League final in 2020 before falling short to Bayern Munich in a 1-0 defeat.

A season later, Tuchel went on to lift the trophy with new club Chelsea, after only five months in charge.

In an interview with MARCA, Herrera discussed how it felt to see Tuchel lift the Champions League with Chelsea after leaving PSG

"I simply thought that this is football, that eight months before we lost the same final with him in the dugout.

"This showed that this game is a mystery, and no other sports can surprise you as much."

The changes Tuchel made to the squad, Herrera believes are what allowed him to have such success.

"Chelsea had (Frank) Lampard and players like (Antonio) Rudiger and Marcos Alonso who were practically not involved.

"Tuchel arrives and they play and make a big difference.

"Football is unpredictable, and there's always the chance of a shock. This doesn't happen in basketball for example where the same teams always win.

"That's how I see it."

Paris Saint-Germain have been pipped as one of the favourites alongside Chelsea this season to take home the Champions League.

With new signings like Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma at PSG and Romelu Lukaku and Saúl Ñíguez at Chelsea, it is very likely that we could see both of these teams face off with each other at some point.

