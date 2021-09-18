Man shot several times after argument in central Fresno

An argument escalated into a shooting in central Fresno overnight.

Police now say there could be some gang ties connected to the violence.

911 callers reported a shooting near Harvard and Channing Avenues just before midnight.

Officers arrived and found a man in his 30s suffering from several gunshot wounds to his lower body and arms.

First responders rushed him to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Detectives remained on scene investigating through the night.

Officers say they had a tough time finding witnesses.

They are asking anyone with information to contact the Fresno Police Department.