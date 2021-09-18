Federal govt. announces funding for emergency contraception for Texans impacted by near-total abortion ban

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two laws on Wednesday that aim to protect the privacy of abortion providers and their patients, declaring California to be a “reproductive freedom state” in contrast to Texas and its efforts to limit the procedure.One law makes it a crime to film people within 100 feet (30 meters) of an abortion clinic for the purpose of intimidation — a law abortion rights groups believe to be the first of its kind in the country. The other law makes it easier for people on their parents' insurance plans to keep sensitive medical information secret, including abortions.The...

IMMIGRATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO