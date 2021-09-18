CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Federal govt. announces funding for emergency contraception for Texans impacted by near-total abortion ban

By KATE MCGEE, The Texas Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article**EDITOR'S NOTE: The headline to this story has been shortened from its original length**. The federal government announced Friday it is providing additional funding to Austin nonprofit Every Body Texas to address a potential increase in clients’ need for emergency contraception and family planning services now that Texas prohibits abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

Person
Marjorie Dannenfelser
Person
Xavier Becerra
