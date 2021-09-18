CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dynasty Football Factory

By Andrew Rywolt
Dynasty Football Factory
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat a crazy week one. We saw top fantasy assets completely bust and low-owned players perform at a high level. This is why you can never just assume results. A good way to prevent weekly ‘busts’ is to create multiple lineups and have exposure to a multitude of different players.

saturdaydownsouth.com

Miami Dolphins cut former Alabama WR

The Miami Dolphins have cut wide receiver Robert Foster, per a report from Texans beat reporter Aaron Wilson. According to Wilson, Foster has been released from the team’s injured reserve after coming to an injury settlement. Back on Aug. 24, he was waived with an injury designation but was transferred to the Dolphins’ IR after he was unclaimed by the other 31 NFL teams on the waiver wire.
NFL
The Spun

Report: 1 NFL Owner “Really Wants” Deshaun Watson

As of now, Deshaun Watson is expected to start the 2021 season on the Houston Texans’ 53-man roster. If the Texans decide to trade Watson, there’s one suitor that reportedly “really wants” him. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wants Watson on his team. The...
NFL
New York Post

The real story behind Matthew Stafford’s ‘second wife’ after broadcast mistake

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, set the record straight about the woman NBC network incorrectly identified as her at the Rams’ season opener against the Bears on Sunday. In the premiere episode of her new podcast, “The Morning After,” Kelly jokingly introduced her “best friend from high school” Ali Chapas...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Release Notable Wide Receiver

Moments ago, the Green Bay Packers made a notable cut involving one of their young wide receivers. It turns out the front office has waived Equanimeous St. Brown, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. The Packers selected St. Brown in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft....
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Wide Receiver Reportedly Requested His Release

A notable wide receiver is officially on the open market this Tuesday. In a surprising turn of events, the Las Vegas Raiders have released John Brown. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders actually released Brown because that was his request. It’s unclear what went on behind the scenes in Las Vegas.
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFL
GOBankingRates

What Is Patrick Mahomes’ Net Worth?

NFL Football player Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs might surpass the New York Giants' Eli Manning as the highest-paid player in the NFL once the 25-year-old starting quarterback gets a few...
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 2

While injuries plagued a few starting quarterbacks around the league on Sunday, there were three starters in particular that performed less than average. After the first slate of games drew to a close on Sunday afternoon, there were a number of starting quarterbacks that suffered injuries. Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz were all hit by injuries that caused them to be out of the game.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Here is why Lamar Jackson, Ravens have not agreed to extension

Lamar Jackson could be the next NFL quarterback in line for a massive contract extension, but negotiations between him and the Baltimore Ravens are complicated by the fact that Jackson does not have an agent. At the very least, that has made it difficult for the two sides to get a deal done as the regular season approaches.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Here is when Texans could finally trade Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans have seemingly made it clear that Deshaun Watson is not part of their future plans, as the quarterback will not start in Week 1 and is expected to be a healthy scratch. A trade is viewed as inevitable, but when?. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Sunday...
NFL
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFL
AOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFL
Detroit News

For Lions QB's model girlfriend, 'life lately' is in Michigan

Model Christen Harper appears to have joined her boyfriend, Lions quarterback Jared Goff, in Michigan. An Instagram post shows the two together with the caption "life lately," and includes views of a lake, deer and a car trip. Goff and Harper, a Southern California native who has more than 250,000...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Quarterback Trade Rumors

Will we get a blockbuster quarterback trade right before the start of the NFL’s 2021 regular season? It’s looking more likely. On Saturday, multiple reports surfaced, indicating growing chatter of a blockbuster quarterback trade involving Deshaun Watson. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, there are believed to be two...
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Names NFL’s Worst Team Following Week 1

We’re one full week (and one Thursday night Week 2 game) into the 2021 NFL regular season. There are several deserving picks, as a couple of teams looked pretty bad during the league’s opening weekend. However, one stands out according to Troy Aikman’s rankings. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback...
NFL
Packers.com

Packers announce trade with Rams

The Green Bay Packers have traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for P Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Bojorquez (buh-HOR-kez) is a 6-foot, 217-pound, fourth-year player out of the University of New Mexico. He...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Working Out Former 1st Round Pick

On Thursday morning, the NFL world learned that the Cleveland Browns are reportedly working out a former first-round pick. According to a report from Kimberley Martin, the Browns are working out former Alabama star Reuben Foster. The news comes after Browns linebacker Mack Wilson was listed as questionable on Wednesday.
NFL

