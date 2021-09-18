History tells us Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman will have a big game vs. Ravens

Expectations for Kansas City Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman have been at an all-time high entering the 2021 NFL season.

The absence of Sammy Watkins in the Chiefs’ offense has shined a bright light on the third-year man out of the University of Georgia. So when Hardman posted a meager three receptions for 19 yards in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, the natural response from the fanbase was panic.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Hardman wasn’t concerned with his targets or receptions in Week 1. He was simply happy to say that he did his job and he did it well.

“I had three catches on three targets. I did my job, that’s all you can ask for,” Hardman told reporters on Friday. “Three targets, three catches. I don’t know what else to ask for. I think people have to realize we have the best tight end in the league and the best receiver in the league, so who I am to try to take targets away from those guys. That’s just being selfish honestly.”

The good news for fans hoping to see more out of Hardman in Week 2 is that history tells us this should be a big game No. 17. Two of Hardman’s best career games in terms of receiving yards have come against the Baltimore Ravens. He’s totaled six receptions on 11 targets for 178 yards and two touchdowns, also adding a carry for seven yards, all against Baltimore over the past two seasons. For the mathematically challenged, over 15% of Hardman’s career receiving yards and 20% of his career touchdowns have come against Baltimore.

“Whenever I get a chance to make a play when the ball comes my way, I’m going to take advantage of it,” Hardman continued. “As long as we’re winning and doing everything we got to do, I have no problem with anything. By all means throw it to them because if you can’t guard them, give them the ball.”

Whether Hardman gets a single target or 10 targets against the Ravens, he’s preparing all the same and ready to make a positive impact on the game.

“I mean it’s part of playing your role,” Hardman said. “Just being active at all times on the field, running a great route, being in the spot you can be in because you never know when the ball is going to come your way. When it does come your way, take advantage and make the play. Other than that, just do what you got to do and when the ball comes your way, just make a play.”