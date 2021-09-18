CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared the Perfect Refreshing Cocktail Recipe Full of the Best Fall Flavor

By Caroline Greelish
 6 days ago

There are so many things that we love about fall . The weather feels amazing, the changing of the leaves is seriously beautiful, and last, but certainly not least, the delicious seasonal recipes. Who doesn’t love a good butternut squash soup , delicious pumpkin pie, or cinnamon rolls? It’s food that warms your soul, and Giada De Laurentiis is our go-to for fall inspired recipes like her apple pie soda and apple parmesan pie . Her latest is a delicious cocktail, apple cider shandy, and it only contains two ingredients!

De Laurentiis shared the recipe on her @thegiadzy instagram account writing, “The perfect simple summer-to-fall drink: this fizzy and light apple cider shandy! 🍎” It looks super easy to make, just combine any lager beer (she recommends Heineken) with sparking apple cider to create this delicious-looking cocktail. The recipe serves 6 people, but the simplicity of this concoction makes it easy to double and triple for a large party or get together. It’s also under 200 calories per serving, which we think is pretty low for an adult beverage.

It’s time we all got into the fall spirit. After the past year we’ve all had, we deserve to enjoy this season. If you’re throwing any Halloween parties or just feel like celebrating the season, consider making this apple cider shandy. It looks pretty delicious and so simple, making it an awesome drink to have at your next get together. Who doesn’t love a stress free drink to unwind after a long week? We sure know we do.

Check out Giada De Laurentiis’ Apple Cider Shandy .

