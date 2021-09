Six of the eight teams playing Friday night are jockeying for playoff position, which should make for some entertaining, intense basketball. The Liberty sit a game and a half behind the Mystics, who are in the driver’s seat for the eight seed in the playoffs. A few weeks ago, the Liberty were in a much better position. However, they have dropped their last eight games, which has put them on the outside looking in. Over that same stretch, the Mystics have managed four wins. The Mystics and Liberty split their first two games, with the Liberty winning the most recent meeting.

