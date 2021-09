The Minnesota Wild and Kirill Kaprizov have OFFICIALLY agreed on a five-year contract that keeps him in the State of Hockey through the 2025-26 season. The total value of the deal is $45-million, meaning that Kaprizov will carry a $9-million cap hit, the largest in franchise history. This deal will be buying up two of the player’s unrestricted free agency years — now the Calder Trophy winner will not be hitting the open market until he is 29 years old. With those two years bought, Kaprizov will reportedly be getting some sort of trade protection. Considering what was rumored to be out there and how badly him and his agent wanted a shorter-term deal, this is more than worth it to have the superstar stay in Minnesota during his prime.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO