A great percentage of most family’s monthly/annual budget is taken up by the electricity bills, making these bills significant contributors to the increased cost of living. Almost every home if not all, make use of electronic devices starting with the smartphones, laptops, washing machine, fans, light bulbs, air conditioners, etc. some of these appliances are huge energy vampires. We interact directly or indirectly with electronics daily. It is therefore imperative to find out things you can do to potentially cut down your power bill and save up money to meet other aspects of the family budget as well as conserve the scarce world energy resources.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO