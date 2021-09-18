The Elder Scrolls Online is getting DLSS and its evil twin, DLAA

The Elder Scrolls 6 was announced back at E3 2018. At the time, it was assumed to be in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Then in September 2020, Microsoft announced the acquisition of Bethesda, the makers and IP holders of The Elder Scrolls. Since then, there's been a giant question mark over the game's release and whether or not it will be console exclusive to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. You'd expect Microsoft would make it definitively clear whether or not The Elder Scrolls 6 will be an Xbox console exclusive, but so far, it hasn't, giving some PlayStation fans hope that the next installment in the RPG series will be a multi-platform release like a couple of other Xbox games. That said, if you're a PlayStation fan still holding out hope that The Elder Scrolls 6 will come to PS5, it may be time to finally let go of this wishful thinking.

