Naoki Yoshida and Hironobu Sakaguchi to Discuss RPGs’ Future, FFXVI at TGS 2021
Final Fantasy series creator Hironobu Sakaguchi and Final Fantasy XIV producer and director Naoki Yoshida will hold a special presentation on “The Appeal and Potential of RPG” at TGS 2021. Famitsu will host the presentation on October 2, 2021, starting at 9 a.m. Japan Time (October 1, 2021, 8 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. CEST). Sakaguchi also said on Twitter that he would ask Yoshida about FFXVI during this TGS 2021 talk. [Thanks, Famitsu!]www.siliconera.com
