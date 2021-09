New Jersey’s first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Bergen County and unfortunately Teaneck was an epicenter during the beginning of the pandemic. We all recall going into quarantine all too well. To date, more than 95,000 residents of Bergen County have had confirmed cases, more than any other county in the state — and Teaneck’s township manager recently announced new mandatory safety protocols in public buildings because of a troubling surge of the Delta variant. Sadly, we are not out of the woods with this virus, and now is not the time to end crucial subsidies that help New Jersey residents pay for vital health coverage.

