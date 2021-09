CLEMSON — Within Clemson's football facility, three words are on display, reminding the Tigers of what they signed up for. These signs say "Embrace the target." There is no confusion about this program's place in the ACC and, in a larger sense, college football. "Little ole Clemson," as coach Dabo Swinney labeled it, has been in six straight College Football Playoffs, winning the title twice. In those six years, the Tigers have lost just three ACC contests.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 11 DAYS AGO