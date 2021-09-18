CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

D eriq King is the ACCs newest Logan Thomas

By RunJumpCatch® said:
tigernet.com
 6 days ago

I have know idea what the media sees in him other than “he’s so tall.” He hasn’t proven anything. Lol. King is nothing like Murray or Mayfield. They were #1 overall draft picks. King will be lucky to be drafted before the 6th round. And why would you even make...

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
Detroit News

For Lions QB's model girlfriend, 'life lately' is in Michigan

Model Christen Harper appears to have joined her boyfriend, Lions quarterback Jared Goff, in Michigan. An Instagram post shows the two together with the caption "life lately," and includes views of a lake, deer and a car trip. Goff and Harper, a Southern California native who has more than 250,000...
NFL
The Spun

Atlanta Falcons Have Released Veteran Running Back

The Atlanta Falcons made a massive set of cuts with a few hours to go until the league’s final deadline to become the first team to announce that it has reached an initial 53-man roster. To do so, the organization let go of a notable veteran running back. According to...
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#American Football#Tigerpulse#Op#Acc Qbs
tigernet.com

ACC expansion rumors

Unconfirmed, but ACC looking to invite Jacksonville St, Toledo, and App St to the conf to raise the competition so that Notre Dame joins as a full member.
COLLEGE SPORTS
dukebasketballreport.com

Bad Years For ACC Offenses

With its athleticism, depth and defense, Florida State has emerged as a consistent league and national power under Leonard Hamilton. Yet, since winning its only ACC Tournament in 2012, FSU has only recently become a dominating offensive force. Fifth in ACC scoring offense in 2012 with 69.8 points per game,...
FLORIDA STATE
tigernet.com

Tired of Carrying Water For The ACC.

There should never be a time when the 3rd ranked team loses to the 5th ranked team by 7 in a slugfest after the first game of the year and be in dire troubled of making the playoffs because the ACC from top to bottom may be historically bad. Clemson...
CLEMSON, SC
chatsports.com

Washington Football Team: Logan Thomas, it’s time to put up your Dukes

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 07: Logan Thomas #82 of the Washington Football Team catches a pass against Cameron Sutton #20 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of their game at Heinz Field on December 07, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) Playing on his...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
shakinthesouthland.com

ACC Power Rankings: THIS LEAGUE

As expected, Clemson sliced through SC State with relative ease. The offense looked good at the beginning but sputtered. I’ll be interested in reading the film reviews and snap counts this week to see if the sputtering could partially be contributed to mixing and matching up front. Clemson got some bad news this week with reserve OL Dietrick Pennington tearing an ACL. Mason Trotter is back though. Very thin up on the line, but we must march on. Don’t expect Clemson to drop 73 on Georgia Tech again, but it should be a comfortable W.
CLEMSON, SC
Sports Illustrated

Around the ACC: Week 3

UCF (2-0) @ Louisville (1-1) - Friday, 7:30 p.m. The Cardinals will have their hands full with a UCF offense that's averaging 49.5 points per game. In their 43-24 loss against Ole Miss week one, the Cardinals allowed 381 passing yards. Their defensive backs will be challenged downfield by Knights quarterback Dillion Gabriel, who has 622 yards and six touchdowns through two weeks. The quarterback matchup between Gabriel and Malik Cunningham could determine which team walks away with a win.
FLORIDA STATE
tigernet.com

The ACC is a joke

That is a tall task for this FSU team. However, there are ACC schools like UVA and VT who are flying under the radar. GT will be another in upcoming seasons, they just had such a far way to dig out of the great Paul Johson hole. BC may make some moves, they have, for the most part, played tough. The NC schools do not do much on the grid iron. Wake does more with less and Duke has a good coach. I don't by that UNC retread. The biggest disappointments are the Florida schools. Pitt is hit or miss. I believe U of L are at some strange disadvantage, their coach is not terrible - he was tough at App St. Then 'Cuse simply has put stock in the wrong QB. I do not see them being much until he is gone and by then Dino may very well be gone as well.
CLEMSON, SC
Post-Bulletin

Former Byron player commits to D-I St. Thomas

Former Byron boys basketball player Ahjany Lee announced on Twitter on Monday that he has committed to play men's basketball at the University of St. Thomas. St. Thomas, coached by Johnny Tauer, is a new Division I program. Lee is a 6-foot-9 forward who is a four-star recruit. He had...
COLLEGE SPORTS
dukebasketballreport.com

ACC Preview #8 - Pitt

Our standard caveat about the Covid season is that everyone deserves a pass. It pains us to say it but we can’t say that absolutely about Jeff Capel and Pitt. The reason why we can’t say it is because there was so much turmoil at the end of the season that is still unexplained. Pitt had some potential last year but things went south after an 8-2 start. The Panthers quickly fell to 9-9 and finished 10-12. Pitt missed six games due to Covid.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

My View On Weak ACC

Once a team hits a well known superior level of play for a few years, the strength of their schedule shouldn’t matter that much. If the opponents have a few down years, it’s not the fault of the superior team. As long as there are wins, the luck of the draw of the schedule should not be an overriding concern. This would apply to conferences and independents. Lucky them if the teams on their schedule are not doing well.
CLEMSON, SC
NBC Sports

'We've never seen Taylor as the backup': Logan Thomas on Heinicke

When Ryan Fitzpatrick was blindsided with a hit that drove his right hip into the FedExField grass on Sunday, it became Taylor Heinicke time. Just like that, one moment wiped away all the offseason expectations and hope that Fitzpatrick would help deliver the Burgundy and Gold a rare defense of its NFC East title. With four different starting quarterbacks in 2018, three different starters in 2019, plus the three starters from coach Ron Rivera's first season at the helm in 2020, it would have been easy for the offense to feel sorry for itself.
NFL
Camden News

Camden Fairview's Martavius Thomas and Harmony Grove's Logan McCann named players of the week

As teams are starting to find their identities and rhythm on the field, several players continue to prove their worth as high-caliber players. Week three had some unique games this past Friday night as two different teams came out with different results. The Camden Fairview Cardinals hosted the Hamburg Lions with little-to-no resistance as they won 52-0. The Harmony Grove Hornets came out of a bye-week with eagerness and intensity as they traveled to face the Fordyce Redbugs. While the game came down to the wire, the Hornets couldn't finish with a win, as they lost to the Redbugs with a 22-20 score. Two fantastic performances came out of those games from both teams as Cardinals quarterback Martavius Thomas and Hornets defensive end Logan McCann were named offensive and defensive players of the week, respectively.
CAMDEN, AR
WTOP

What Logan Thomas thinks Washington can improve offensively against Giants

What Logan Thomas thinks WFT can improve against Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. By the time the Washington Football Team takes on the New York Giants on Thursday, it will have been 1,057 days since WFT beat its NFC East rivals. Ever since Oct. 28, 2018 — a Week 8 battle in which Adrian Peterson and Josh Doctson were Washington’s best offensive performers — the Giants have had their way against the Burgundy & Gold.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy