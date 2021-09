Now that out-of-conference games are a thing again, it’s safe to say that not all stat totals carry the same weight, at least to this point in the season. After finishing Week 1 in a tie for first, Zeb Noland is now tied for fifth in the SEC with five touchdown passes. Bryce Young (Alabama) leads the way with seven, ahead of Matt Corral (Ole Miss), Connor Bazelak (Missouri) and Max Johnson (LSU). Noland’s five touchdown group includes Will Rogers (Mississippi State), Stetson Bennett (Georgia), Will Levis (Kentucky) and Bo Nix (Auburn).

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO