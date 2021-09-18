Dawes Brings Fall Tour And New Tunes To Central Park SummerStage [Photos/Video]
Almost a year after releasing its latest studio album in 2020’s Good Luck With Whatever, Americana-rock outfit Dawes finally returned to New York City on Friday for a blissful evening of music at Central Park SummerStage. The Rumsey Playfield venue was spared from any chance of rain on a foggy New York evening, and fans were more than ready to welcome Dawes following opening sets from Erin Rae and Bonnie Light Horseman.liveforlivemusic.com
Comments / 0