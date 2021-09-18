CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

We do not. Would avoid if you have sleep issues. One of the “rules”

By Minderbender Joined:
 6 days ago

Of sleep hygiene is to avoid watching tv in bed, want your mind to associate the bed with going to sleep, not being awake. Of course many do have a bedroom tv and do just fine, so ymmv.

For the first time we do have one in our guest bedroom because some people

Who stay with us, particularly my mother-in-law, like having one. Otherwise, for my wife and I, no way. We have enough screens in our life and the master bedroom is a relaxing refuge. We have a dedicated media room and there is a TV in the office in front of the AMT machine, so you have to get up and go to one of those rooms rather than watch while laying in bed. We had the same rule for our son when he was a kid and as an adult he has maintained that.
HOME & GARDEN

