2021 Emmys: List of Winners and Nominees
The 73rd annual Emmy Awards are set to air Sunday at 8 PM EST. Cedric the Entertainer will play host. The event is to be held at the Event Deck at LA Live in Los Angeles. It will air on CBS and the Paramount+ streaming service. The 2021 Emmys will honor the best in US prime television programming from June 1, 2020 until May 31, 2021 as chosen by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The Crown and The Mandalorian lead with 24 Emmy nominations each. Just like every year before, the 2021 Emmys promise to be a spectacle as they celebrate the very best in television.thenerdstash.com
