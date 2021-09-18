GEORGE: Busch: Another Lowndes County treasure

It’s strange to know someone, a writer, a poet, over a span of years, and to know them from different perspectives. When I first went to VSU, I heard other teachers describe Trent Busch as a “loner” and “a hard worker,” who would hole up in his office every morning and write away on his poems. I heard that he was easier to know on the golf course, where he would give helpful tips and encouragement. (Teachers talk, you know.)