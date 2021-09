This story was originally published on Aug 16, 2021 and last updated on Sep 14, 2021. The internet contains many a rabbit hole you can fall into and there is no shortage of them on YouTube. So, if you find yourself sitting through clip after clip from a Japanese restaurant vlogger and are wondering what the comments are saying — you can only presume they're generally nicer than on certain other videos — you can now translate them without having to leave the page!

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO