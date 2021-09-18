Islanders sign D Zdeno Chara to one-year contract

Feb 1, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) scores a goal against the Boston Bruins in the first period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

2021-09-18 17:10:01 GMT+00:00 - Defenseman Zdeno Chara returns for a 24th NHL season in 2021-22, agreeing to terms Saturday on a one-year deal with the New York Islanders.

The 44-year-old veteran of 1,608 games started his career with the Islanders, who drafted him in the third round in 1996.

A six-time NHL All-Star, Chara won the 2008-09 Norris Trophy and the 2011 Stanley Cup during his 14-year run as a captain of the Boston Bruins from 2006-20.

He played last season with the Washington Capitals, contributing two goals and eight assists in 55 games.

Chara has 666 career points (207 goals, 459 assists) and 2,000 penalty minutes in 1,608 games with the Islanders (1997-2001), Ottawa Senators (2001-06), Bruins and Capitals. His plus/minus rating of plus-293 ranks No. 1 among all active NHL players.

He also has 70 points (18 goals, 52 assists) in 200 playoff games. The 6-foot-9 Slovakia native was just the second European-born captain to hoist the Stanley Cup, joining Nicklas Lidstrom of the Detroit Red Wings.

Terms of the contract with the Islanders were not disclosed.

--Field Level Media

