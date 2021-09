Losing a child is excruciatingly painful for any parent. For Marie Osmond, she had to deal with the loss of her son Michael when he was only 18 years old. Marie Osmond's life changed when she lost her 18-year-old son to suicide. While many were surprised she went to work shortly after the incident, she revealed that she didn't want the rest of the family to die along with him.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO