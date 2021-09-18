CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

European roundup: Lewandowski extends his record run as Bayern thrash Bochum

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zeh86_0c0LioF300
Robert Lewandowski celebrates with Joshua Kimmich, who scored two of Bayern’s seven goals against Bochum.

Robert Lewandowski scored yet again in Bayern Munich’s 7-0 rout of promoted Bochum in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Lewandowski stretched his scoring run to 19 consecutive games across all competitions for Bayern. The Poland striker’s second-half goal also ensured he became the first Bundesliga player to score in 13 consecutive home games.

Bayern were already confident after starting their Champions League campaign on Tuesday with a 3-0 win at Barcelona, while Bochum arrived in Munich after two league defeats.

The visitors made a solid start until Leroy Sané opened the scoring with a brilliant free-kick in the 17th minute. It was Bayern’s first shot on target. Sané set up Joshua Kimmich for the second and Serge Gnabry picked the far corner for Bayern’s third before an own goal from Vasilios Lampropoulos completed a first half to forget for Bochum.

Lewandowski made it 5-0 just past the hour mark to extend his club-record scoring run. He has now scored in every Bayern game since 15 February. Kimmich got his second goal four minutes later and substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting made it 7-0 in the 79th minute.

Elsewhere, Florian Niederlechner’s late goal gave Augsburg a 1-0 victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach – the home team’s first league win of the season. Mainz drew with Freiburg 0-0 and it also ended scoreless between Arminia Bielefeld and Hoffenheim.

In Spain Atlético Madrid’s forward João Félix was sent off as the La Liga champions were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Athletic Bilbao.

The Fiver: sign up and get our daily football email.

Félix was shown a yellow card for striking Unai Vencedor in the 78th minute and the Portuguese reacted to the decision by shouting at the referee, who instantly produced a second card and sent him off.

Diego Simeone’s side remain top before Sunday’s fixtures with 11 points from five games while Athletic, who are also unbeaten, have nine. The former Atlético striker Radamel Falcao was on target on his debut for Rayo Vallecano as they defeated Getafe 3-0.

Comments / 0

Related
World Soccer Talk

Lewandowski strikes again as Bayern sweep aside Leipzig

Leipzig (Germany) (AFP) – Robert Lewandowski chalked up his sixth goal in just four Bundesliga games as Bayern Munich swept aside RB Leipzig 4-1 on Saturday to go second in the table behind early leaders Wolfsburg. Lewandowski netted a first-half penalty before 18-year-old Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane added quick-fire...
SOCCER
FanSided

Bayern Munich: Three things to watch for against VfL Bochum

The fifth matchday of the 2021/22 Bundesliga season has arrived and Bayern Munich will be hosting VfL Bochum on Saturday. Die Roten have yet to lose a league match this season and have won their last three fixtures in the German top flight. Their opponents are still adjusting to playing in the Bundesliga after making their return to the top division for the first time since the 2009/10 season. So far they have won just one of their four opening matches. Here are three things to watch for ahead of Saturday’s match.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
João Félix
Person
Leroy Sané
Person
Unai Vencedor
Person
Serge Gnabry
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Joshua Kimmich
Person
Radamel Falcao
Person
Diego Simeone
World Soccer Talk

Lewandowski at the double as Bayern outplay Barca again

Barcelona (AFP) – Bayern Munich gave Barcelona a brutal demonstration of how far the Catalan club has fallen by strolling to a 3-0 win in the Champions League on Tuesday, with Robert Lewandowski scoring twice in a rout at Camp Nou. Without Lionel Messi for a first European campaign since...
SOCCER
ESPN

Bayern cruise past Barcelona 3-0 on Lewandowski brace, Muller strike

Two goals from Robert Lewandowski and one from Thomas Muller propelled Bayern Munich to a 3-0 win at Barcelona in their opening Champions League game on Tuesday in another brutal demonstration of the gulf in class between the two sides. - ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (U.S.)
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#European#Bayern Munich#Freiburg 0 0#Athletic Bilbao#Portuguese
FanSided

Bundesliga Roundup: Borussia Dortmund win thriller, Bayern thrash Leipzig

Matchday four of the 2021/22 Bundesliga season saw Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich earn crucial wins. While Wolfsburg maintained their lead at the top of the table. Fans were treated to another weekend filled with goals and dramatic matches on matchday four of the Bundesliga season. And it all started with Borussia Dortmund’s topspiel against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday. The Black and Yellows came from behind three times before earning a stunning 4-3 win.
SOCCER
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Bayern Munich 7-0 Bochum in Bundesliga

WHAT A WIN! With goals from Sané, Gnabry, Lewandowski, Choupo-Moting, two from Kimmich and an own goal from Lampropoulos, Bayern does his own show and get a 7-0 win against Bochum!. 11:03 AM3 days ago. 74' SUB ON BOCHUM. Out: Pantovic. In: Antwi-Adjej. 11:00 AM3 days ago. 72' SUB ON...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
bayernstrikes.com

Bayern Munich: Robert Lewandowski enjoying best form of his life

After a poor pre-season in terms of results, Bayern Munich has enjoyed a very good start to the new campaign. The German Champions remain unbeaten across all competitions, which included impressive victories against Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona in cup competitions. The defending Bundesliga champions also convincingly defeated RB Leipzig last season.
SOCCER
sandiegolocaldirectory.org

Bayern Munich puts seven goals past hapless VfL Bochum

Bayern scored four goals in the first half and three in the second against the newly-promoted side — in truth, it could have been a lot more than seven. Leroy Sane began the rout with a sumptuous free-kick after seven minutes, before Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry and a Vasilis Lampropoulos own goal put Bayern out of sight by half time.
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Bayern hit seven past Bochum to go top of Bundesliga

Berlin (AFP) – Bayern Munich topped the Bundesliga for the first time this season with a 7-0 thrashing of Bochum on Saturday as Robert Lewandowski scored for a record 13th consecutive home league game. Joshua Kimmich netted twice while Lewandowski poached a second-half goal to claim another league record as...
SOCCER
The US Sun

Bayern Munich goal machine Robert Lewandowski handed European Golden Shoe after prolific scoring season

BAYERN MUNICH striker Robert Lewandowski has been awarded the European Golden Shoe award for scoring the most goals last season. The 33-year old veteran scored an incredible 41 times in just 29 Bundesliga games in the previous campaign, putting him head and shoulders above the rest of the nominees including youngsters Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.
SOCCER
FanSided

Bayern Munich: Lewandowski and Haaland lead Bundesliga scoring chart

Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland are level on goals after five Bundesliga matchdays. The Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund strikers have each recorded seven goals to set the early pace in the race to become the league’s top scorer. With a long way still to go this season, it’s shaping up to be an intriguing and exciting race to see which player can score more goals.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Transfer news: Robert Lewandowski responds to Bayern Munich exit rumours

Robert Lewandowski has played down suggestions that he could move to the Premier League. The Poland international was linked with a move to Chelsea in the summer amid speculation that he wanted a new challenge. The striker has plied his trade in the Bundesliga since 2010, having enjoyed a four-year...
PREMIER LEAGUE
midfloridanewspapers.com

Lewandowski's scoring streak for Bayern ends after 19 games

BERLIN (AP) — For once, Robert Lewandowski didn’t score. The Poland star’s club-record scoring streak for Bayern Munich ended at 19 consecutive games on Friday when he failed to get a goal in his team’s 3-1 win at last-placed Greuther Fürth in the Bundesliga. Lewandowski, who hit the crossbar in...
SOCCER
The Guardian

The Guardian

22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy