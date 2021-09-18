European roundup: Lewandowski extends his record run as Bayern thrash Bochum

Robert Lewandowski celebrates with Joshua Kimmich, who scored two of Bayern’s seven goals against Bochum.

Robert Lewandowski scored yet again in Bayern Munich’s 7-0 rout of promoted Bochum in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Lewandowski stretched his scoring run to 19 consecutive games across all competitions for Bayern. The Poland striker’s second-half goal also ensured he became the first Bundesliga player to score in 13 consecutive home games.

Bayern were already confident after starting their Champions League campaign on Tuesday with a 3-0 win at Barcelona, while Bochum arrived in Munich after two league defeats.

The visitors made a solid start until Leroy Sané opened the scoring with a brilliant free-kick in the 17th minute. It was Bayern’s first shot on target. Sané set up Joshua Kimmich for the second and Serge Gnabry picked the far corner for Bayern’s third before an own goal from Vasilios Lampropoulos completed a first half to forget for Bochum.

Lewandowski made it 5-0 just past the hour mark to extend his club-record scoring run. He has now scored in every Bayern game since 15 February. Kimmich got his second goal four minutes later and substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting made it 7-0 in the 79th minute.

Elsewhere, Florian Niederlechner’s late goal gave Augsburg a 1-0 victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach – the home team’s first league win of the season. Mainz drew with Freiburg 0-0 and it also ended scoreless between Arminia Bielefeld and Hoffenheim.

In Spain Atlético Madrid’s forward João Félix was sent off as the La Liga champions were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Athletic Bilbao.

Félix was shown a yellow card for striking Unai Vencedor in the 78th minute and the Portuguese reacted to the decision by shouting at the referee, who instantly produced a second card and sent him off.

Diego Simeone’s side remain top before Sunday’s fixtures with 11 points from five games while Athletic, who are also unbeaten, have nine. The former Atlético striker Radamel Falcao was on target on his debut for Rayo Vallecano as they defeated Getafe 3-0.