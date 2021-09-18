CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chi conducts naval, air forces near Taiwan

dallassun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeijing [China], September 18 (ANI): The People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command on Saturday said it has dispatched naval and air forces to conduct joint patrols and combat exercises in the waters and airspace southwest of Taiwan. This comes after a US warship transited the Taiwan Straits. On Friday,...

www.dallassun.com

