Two decades after 9/11, America’s Sikhs on guard over attacks

By Mark A. Kellner
Washington Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo decades after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks by Islamic terrorists, a religious group not at all connected to Islam remains on guard for violence against its members. A Sikh living in Mesa, Arizona, Balbir Singh Sodhi, is believed to be the first American killed as a reprisal for the 9/11 attacks. He was shot outside the gas station/convenience store he owned on the evening of Sept. 15, 2001, just hours after giving all the money in his pocket — about $70 — to people collecting for victims of the attacks.

www.washingtontimes.com

