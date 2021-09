MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Beach police department served as a backdrop for a bone marrow registry drive through Gift of Life. In the middle of it all, complete strangers are now bonded by blood. David Marder unselfishly gave 18-year-old Amir Ahmic the ‘gift of life’. They met each other for the first time. “I’m very proud of the man you’ve become,” Marder told Ahmic. Ahmic had a chronic granulomatous disease, or CGD, a very rare disease that affects the immune system. In its simplest form, CGD shuts down the immune system. A common cold could have been deadly for Ahmic. Years ago, Marder...

